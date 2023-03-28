Top Orthopedic Experts sharing Opinion on Sports Injury Management & Recent Advances

New Delhi (India), March 28: Athletes get injured in sports or even in their everyday practices. However, managing the injury to make a safe comeback with proper injury caution is required for long-term prevention and is ideal for any professional athlete. These top 8 orthopaedics have shared their suggestions on sports injury management and the recent advancements in sports.

Dr. Krunal Soni, M.Ch Ortho (UK), D. SICOT (Canada), M.S. Ortho, FIASM, FIJR, Director – Advanced Knee & Shoulder Arthroscopy Center, Consultant Sports Orthopedic Surgeon, Knee & Shoulder Expert, Ahmedabad

With the rise in enthusiasm for sports, the incidence of sports injuries, especially to the knee and shoulder joints is increasing too. As a Consultant Sports Orthopedic Surgeon, my primary focus is to prevent such injuries with a multi-pronged approach of improving awareness through injury prevention workshops, adequate supervised training of athletes, and regular screening for early detection of injuries.

However, in the unlikely event of an injury, with recent advances in Minimally Invasive Arthroscopic Surgery, the recovery and return to sport (RTS) of athletes are rapid. Arthroscopic surgery involves a tiny incision on your knee or shoulder joint to visualize the injured area and repair it without cutting a lot of tissues. Since there are no big scars, pain is minimal, and mobilization and rehabilitation of the operated limb are early with quick recovery.

Dr. Vinoy Upadhyay, MBBS, MS – Orthopedics, Chairman And Director – The Hope Hospital, Greater Noida And The Hope Clinic, Greater Noida

Athletes of all kinds, from weekend warriors to professional athletes, frequently sustain sports injuries. For a speedy and secure return to sports, these injuries must be managed effectively. The diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of injuries have all been enhanced by recent developments in sports injury management.

The detection, treatment, and prevention of sports injuries have been greatly enhanced by the development of modern imaging techniques like MRI and ultrasound, as well as regenerative medicine methods like PRP and stem cell therapy. Utilizing wearable technology to track an athlete’s performance and spot overuse patterns can also help avoid injuries. These developments have made it possible for athletes to heal more quickly and resume their sport with a lower chance of further injuries.

Dr. Anurag Awasthi, Director- Orthopedics, Sports Injury & Joint Disorders – Kimaya Healthcare, Senior

Consultant at Artemis Hospital & C K Birla Hospital, Gurgaon

Sports injuries to the knee and shoulder constitute about 40% of our orthopaedic practice; ankle and elbow injuries account for another 10%. We have successfully treated cases of partial and complete rotator cuff tears without surgery. Recurrent tennis elbow and golfer’s elbow can be managed well to return to professional sports activity.

Knee injuries, including meniscus tears, ligament tears, and cartilage damage, can be treated well in time to delay arthritis. Although knee arthroscopy remains the gold standard for high-grade damage, we have treated patients with grade 1/2 tears or partial tears using platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. Early knee arthritis or chondromalacia has shown a good response to PRP therapy in younger patients under the 45-year age group. To sum it up, “Time is the Key”. Early treatment and quick rehabilitation can help up to 70–80% of patients avoid surgery.

Dr.Varun Aggarwal, Consultant -Joint replacement and spine surgery, Golden clinics, Chandigarh

In post covid times, more and more people are opting to live a healthy lifestyle by playing sports. The most ignored aspect of injury prevention and form restoration is rehabilitation. Effective coordination of surgeons, athletes, physiotherapists, and coaches is essential for an early and safe return to sports. With recent advances in sports injury management, most surgeries are done arthroscopically and have excellent outcomes.

However, poor rehabilitation acts as a spoiler and can dampen the athletes’ spirits. The focus of rehabilitation should be on technique correction, alignment training, and proprioception. Perfection has no timeline or end point. There has to be a constant effort to prevent injury, correct form, and get back on the field as soon as possible.

Dr. Abhishek Gupta, MS Ortho, FASM (ISAKOS, USA), Senior Consultant Surgeon, Arthroscopy, Sports & Ligament Injuries, Joint replacements, Expert in Knee & Shoulder problems, Director – Ortho Wellness & Joints Clinic, Jaipur

Sports injury refers to musculoskeletal injuries that occur in active individuals during sports or exercise but is not limited to athletes. Even if you are not a sportsman, structures that provide the body with stability and enable movement are prone to injury, even in day-to-day life.

For example, if you tear the ACL ligament in the knee, you will have an unstable knee that may undergo long-term wear and tear if not timely addressed. You may still be able to manage your daily life, but you might end up with knee replacement surgery. Benign neglect of these injuries can lead to permanent damage that can be devastating. Awareness and reaching out to a sports medicine, ligament, and arthroscopy orthopaedic surgeon, and not just another next-door orthopaedic doctor, on time, can sometimes amend the issue with simple measures like physiotherapy, splints, etc. In more demanding cases, arthroscopic keyhole surgery allows complete recovery and a quick return to competitive sports.

Dr. Praneeth Reddy C.V, MS (Ortho), Fellow in Joint Replacement, Fellow in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery (Italy), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Sports injuries most commonly occur in athletes and sportspersons; however, they are also seen in factory workers and gardeners (tennis elbow, tenderness, etc.). Sports injuries are classified as acute and chronic. Acute injuries that occur due to a fall or a twisting in the joint. Chronic injuries are due to repetitive use.

Examples of acute injuries are sprinting and dislocation, whereas stress fractures, shin splints, and tendinitis are chronic injuries. The diagnosis is made by clinical examination and MRI. Treatment depends on the type of injury. Minor injuries require rest, ice, compression, and elevation. The moderate injury needs a splint or brace followed by a rehabilitation program. Surgery is indicated in several cases (complete ligament tears). A post-surgery rehabilitation program is needed to resume sports.

Dr. Fahad Bin Hamid, D.Ortho, DNB(Ortho), Consultant Orthopedics, Arthroscopy & Sports Injury Specialist, Eshan Multispeciality Hospital, Bareilly

While stress placed on the knees during sports and fitness activities typically results in anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, those who play games that demand quick stops or changes in direction while running are more likely to sustain ligament injuries than those who play cricket or other games. The tremendous forces involved in vehicle crashes make ligament injuries much worse.

Recovery in cases of accidents is very good, so long as evaluation and treatment are carried out when necessary and according to best practices. Nearly 99.99% of patients who sustain sports-related injuries can return to their pre-injury levels of endurance in 3–4 months. For instance, players can typically resume competitive sports three months after an ACL reconstruction.

Dr. Abhijeet Savadekar, D. Ortho, DNB Ortho, Dip Sports Med (Switzerland), FISSI (Israel), Orthopaedic Surgeon, Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Specialist – Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai

Sports is becoming an integral part of our lives as more and more people embrace a healthy lifestyle and increase their participation in sports. The knee, shoulder and ankle are the three joints that sustain sports injuries the most. Ligament tears, including those of ACL and PCL, meniscus injuries, joint dislocations, muscular strains, and stress fractures, are common sports injuries. On-field or early treatment consists of R.I.C.E. therapy, which stands for rest, ice, compression, and elevation, as well as anti-inflammatory medications and splints. 80-85% of sports injuries heal with non-surgical treatment if advocated properly.

Surgery might be necessary for treating severe ligament rips or dislocations. In order to get back into athletics and attain a pre-injury level, physical therapy and rehabilitation are essential. Most people return to competitive sports within 8-10 months with advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques of arthroscopy and an individually designed rehabilitation regimen.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.