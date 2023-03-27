Top Astrologer in India 2023 Mayur Joshi awarded by Padmashri Director Producer Madhur Bhandarkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: Gujarat-based celebrity astrologer Mayur Joshi has been conferred the “Global Leaders Award” in Dubai for his extraordinary astrological knowledge. This award was presented to him by the famous Bollywood Actor and Humanitarian Padmashri Director Producer Madhur Bhandarkar. He is awarded this title because of his precise predictions, & service to the community.

In his address, the expert astrologer said, “It is really a great honour for me to receive such recognition from the hands of a human being who is a hero in real life also. In the 15 years of my professional journey, I have always tried to guide people with Astro and Vaastu remedies that are simple & straightforward.”

The award is a recent addition to the multiple accolades Mayur Joshi received at the young age of 30 and certifies the prominence of his popularity. The 3rd Generation occult science expert is also known to represent Indian astrology and spirituality globally. His profound astrology knowledge has benefitted lakhs of people in and out of the country. People, including famous actors, high-profile politicians, businesspeople, etc., feel blessed when they come to him for their problems relating to careers, jobs, growth opportunities, personal problems, court cases, disputes, affairs, etc. The founder of the Manvi Astrology Foundation is also a philanthropist. As a social worker, Mayur has helped many poor and underprivileged people with his kindness. during the pandemic.

Mayur is a 13-time gold medallist in his field. He is an expert in Vedic Astrology as well as Modern astrology. His grasp over deep and logical horoscope calculations, Ashtakvarga, and Divisional charts, is unmatched. He is a top master in spiritual and birth chart reading, as it gives insight into a person’s history and future. His corrective & precise forecasts have earned him around 40k followers on his social media platforms. He always tries to update each follower on their queries posted on his Instagram account.

Mayur Joshi hails from the city of Vadodara in Gujarat. His mastery over astrological trajectories and accurate predictions have gathered him A-listed clients in Mumbai. His famous prediction about actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made him quite a sensation.

According to Mayur Joshi, the couple will have a long-lasting marriage and a flourishing career after marriage. As Kiara has stronger stars (Venus Ketu and Mercury), it will help the actor-husband make a successful career. Due to their nature and zodiac sign, both will have a very good relationship with each other, and their bond is unbreakable. These two are beautiful couples, and this is because of their partnership. Capricorns respect the other person’s feelings, and Siddharth is like that. On the other hand, Kiara of Leo sign has full faith in Siddharth. @astrologer_mayur_joshi

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.