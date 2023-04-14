Tollywood Sensation Vishwak Sen’s blockbuster movie DAS KA DHAMKI releases in Hindi on14th April in theatres near you

New Delhi (India), April 13: South films are known to break records and present stories that are relatable and intriguing. Being a mass film, Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj starring chartbuster DAS KA DHAMKI are now going to be witnessed by the Hindi linguistic audience. The film is all set to get its theatrical release on 14th April 2023. Revolving around the story of a working-class waiter and his dream to become rich, the film is about realism and a total entertainer. Actor Vishwak Sen, who is fondly called Mass Ka Das, has written a history with this project by not only playing double roles but also directing this mass entertainer.

This theatrical release will mark the introduction of Vishwak to the Hindi audience. His film HIT was remade in Bollywood titled HIT starring Rajkumar Rao.

On over 200 screens, DAS KA DHAMKI promises to be a mass entertaining film, be it the songs or the feel of it.

Actor and director Vishwak Sen say, “We are excited to have the Hindi audience watch our film. Everyone has given their best. Since we began shooting, I have wanted to get it into the Hindi market. I am a little nervous as it’s a new market, but I assure you, we won’t let you down. Das Ka Dhamki is a family entertainer; you can come with your entire family over the weekend and enjoy our film. Do shower your love on us, and yes, I will be coming back soon with something bigger with my next !!

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj says, “I’m playing a cute and innocent girl who goes with the flow… When I learnt the story, I immediately wanted to do this because it’s a complete package. And it’s always a treat working with Vishwak. Regards to our Hindi theatrical release, cinema has evolved over time, and everyone loves to watch variety. Bollywood has been very warm towards south cinema, and we are hoping to get the same response for Das Ka Dhamki….”

Producer Karate Raju says, “Our film is a mass entertainer. Everyone is going to enjoy it. Do come with your family, it’s going to be a great experience. It’s our first time in the Hindi market, and we are thrilled to bring this to you….”

Rao Ramesh, Rohini Molleti, Ajay, Rati Hulji, Hyper Aadi, Mahesh and Prithviraj are the other prominent cast of the movie. Helmed under Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners, the film has the story penned by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada. Music by leone James has 3 chart buster songs. Saregama has released after the music, whereas UFO is the theatrical release of Hindi.

