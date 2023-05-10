To Fill a Void of Cool, Classy and Luxury Clothing Wear, Alessandro Vittore Comes to India

New Delhi (India), May 9: Alessandro Vittore, one of the most popular textile brands in the UK, has set its sights on India to become its biggest market as they launch in the sub-continent. With a reputation for dominating the luxurious men’s wear segment with its casual, fun, and deluxe wear, the brand’s admirers have high expectations for its launch in India. The brand has catered to the taste of anyone who is looking forward to up their style quotient with classy male sensibilities.

Their new launch collection ‘Dimensions’ has already created a buzz in the fashion world. The collection includes the most staple pieces for one’s wardrobe made with high-quality fabrics. It motivates one to reinvent themselves and express all the different aspects of their personality. “Quality and elegance are guaranteed when I’m purchasing from Alessandro Vittore. I feel I can wear any piece and look great as they all have a class appeal,” says John from Mumbai with much excitement.

In a time when luxury textile companies often choose fabrics that can be harmful to the environment, Alessandro Vittore stands out by staying eco-friendly and sustainable. The brand predominantly chooses silk and bamboo fabrics, which are both sustainable and eco-friendly. The breathable, ventilating, moisture-wicking, and antibacterial bamboo fabric works especially well in the tropical climate of the subcontinent. Additionally, bamboo fabric has a smaller carbon footprint and is easier and more efficient to manufacture than other options like cotton. The softness and texture of the fabric are comparable to the finest silk in the market.

The brand’s decision to stay eco-friendly and sustainable is commendable, as it shows that they are conscious of their impact on the environment. With the launch of their new collection, Alessandro Vittore plans to expand even further and introduce more designs to emphasize its dominance in the category.

The anticipation for Alessandro Vittore’s launch in India is real, and it remains to be seen how the brand will fare in this new market. However, with its reputation for quality and elegance, along with its commitment to sustainability, it is sure to capture the attention of fashion enthusiasts across the subcontinent. The brand’s dedication to eco-friendliness and sustainability will also be appreciated by consumers who are looking for high-quality fashion choices that are mindful of the environment. Overall, Alessandro Vittore’s launch in India is poised to be a success, and it will be interesting to see how it impacts the fashion landscape in the subcontinent.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.