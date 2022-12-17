TM Systems is now Microsoft’s direct Cloud Solution Partner for EU, UK

December 17: TM Systems, an IT consulting firm specialising in cloud migration, product development, software development, cybersecurity, and location-based services, has attained recognition for its technical capabilities. The company is now a direct partner under Microsoft’s Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program for the European Union (EU) region and The United Kingdom (UK).

Being recognised under the Cloud Solution Provider program allows TM Systems to do business in the EU and the UK for all Microsoft products in direct partnership with it.

In addition, TM Systems also attained key Microsoft specialisations in Data and AI (Azure) and Infrastructure (Azure) competencies. The recognitions validate TM Systems’ seasoned technical capabilities, experience, and ability to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned to the Microsoft Cloud.

“We are committed to helping organisations grow by using technology as the business enabler. Microsoft’s recognition as a direct Cloud Solution Provider allows us to work directly with businesses in the EU and the UK. Direct access to Microsoft’s resources will allow us to deliver even better services to our clients,” said Saumil Shah, CEO of TM Systems.

The CSP program is designed to enable Microsoft partners to resell Microsoft cloud services. It is optimised for flexibility to deliver compelling customer experiences, meet customer needs, and enable partners to tap growing business opportunities. The program is also unique because it provides mechanisms and programmatic tools to scale to partners like TM Systems.

TM Systems has been dealing in Microsoft products in India and is also a direct CSP partner. It has a team of 60+ highly qualified people to deliver the best customer experiences. It also has a 24×7 direct support centre to assist customers.

“As a direct Cloud Solution Provider, TM Systems is an ideal partner for businesses in the EU and UK to help them unlock their digital future, enhance customer experience, and expand their business. We are also keen to collaborate with other Microsoft partners, as we believe together we grow via demystifying information technology,” said Divyesh Doshi, Director, and Technical, at TM Systems.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor