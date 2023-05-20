TiE Rajasthan signs MoU with Rajasthan Police

A joint effort to curb cybercrime and create a model for startups in this domain to connect with the department and investors

Rajasthan (India), May 18: With a purpose of strengthening the ‘Technical Core Group (TCG)’ of Rajasthan Police and simultaneously creating fresh opportunities for startups in the cyber-security and cyber-crime redressal space, TiE Rajasthan has signed an MoU with the state Police Department. Dr. Sheenu Jhawar, President of TiE Rajasthan and Mr. Sharat Kaviraj, IG-SCRB, Rajasthan Police signed the MoU in presence of Dr. Ravi Prakash Meharda, the DGP for Civil Rights and Cybercrime at the Police Headquarters in Jaipur.

Dr. Jhawar, informed that a special TiE Task Force has been formed for this purpose that comprises of subject matter experts Dr. Ajay Data, Rajneesh Bhandari, Manuj Goyal, Rajesh Mundra, and herself. The Task Force members and the broader TiE network, will assist the Police department in creating guidelines and framework for TCG and provide technical expertise to the officials.

Dr. Meharda emphasized the need to strengthen the technical security system of the police department across borders, as cybercrimes are easily transcending state and country boundaries. Mr. Sharat Kaviraj, IG of SCRB, expressed appreciation for the selfless efforts of TiE Rajasthan in making the TCG more effective. Mr. Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Ex-Chairman of TiE Global and Mr. Arun Pareek, Executive Director of TiE Rajasthan were also present on this occasion.

Opportunity for Startups

This MoU brings great opportunities for startups working in cyber-security & cybercrime space as TiE Rajasthan has plans to organize thematic hackathons and similar events jointly with the Rajasthan Police. This will prove to be a game changer as startups in this space will get opportunities to propose innovative solutions to the department and work with them.

TiE Rajasthan has also planned to create a special track on cyber-security and cybercrime solutions during it’s upcoming flagship program TiE Smash Up, wherein experts will screen and pick innovative startups in this space. The startup will get to pitch to TiE’s own pan-India investor network ‘TiE India Angels’ and many other investors in its partner network to secure funding during Smash Up.

Interested startups must write to admin@tierajasthan.org to enquire for more details on the above.

