Thrill Blazers travel company Most Trusted Brand for Adventurous Tour in India

Known for their quest to explore new destinations in providing one stop solution for the trekkers, Thrill Blazers Travel Company is growing in confidence with each passing year earning the trust of people and scripting their name in specializing in family tours full of thrills and enjoyment as their name suggests. Now the team gets one for feather in their cap as they declared winner in the ‘Most Trusted Brand for Adventurous Tour in India’ category in the ‘Second Annual World Signature Awards 2023’ held in Goa. Dhaivat Pandya owner of Thrill Blazers received the award and certificate from the Chief Guest of Honour, Soha Ali Khan.

Thrill Blazers Travel Company is the dream of Dhaivat Pandya, a passionate traveler and always believes in giving a memorable experience to people of all ages. A B.E. from SVIT, Dhaivat complete his schooling from Alembic Vidyalaya in Baroda. Fond of travelling he continued his passion and now runs a company Thrill Blazers specializes in adventurous tours. From a very young age at 20, he went into partnership in a travelling company and continued there for nearly three years. However some situations made him to start his own company in 2016 specially focused on exploring new challenging destinations especially in India. His first trek was Manimahesh Kailash and since then he has continued to explore beautiful new unexplored locations of India. On an average 150 plus groups are visiting different locations in India on planned tours of their choice. They are also specialized in celebrity tours; celebrities like Shraddha Dangar, Akash Pandya, Abhishek Jain also have trekked with his company. Thrill Blazers is an ISO certified travelling Adventure Company and maintaining 4.9 stars for the last three years.

His idea is to give this activity-trekking a new dimension by adding fun element into it. He believes in giving families every enjoyment during the trekking expeditions. They expertise in family tours, where they provide good food, accommodation and thrill which stays in the memories for years. They have 50,000 plus followers on social media and believe in giving anything new during every trek.

“First we explore the trek route and then take people to test their limits. We want to make their journey full of thrills”, adds Dhaivat Pandya.

They have trekking institutes at Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Laddakh, Rajasthan and Goa. The travelers at Kullu, Chandigarh and Haridwar help them organize the tours in more proper way. They have team of 50 people consists of 15 in office, 13 instructors, 20 assistants and a legal team to assist.

Their last year achievements were taking superbikers group from Surat to Leh and then again Surat to Spiti. In future they are aiming to launch their IPO in next five years.

They won Best Adventure Company in Gujarat, Best Trekking Company in Gujarat, Most Innovative Travel Company in Gujarat and Best Adventure Based Travel Company of Vadodara in 2021 -22. For the last three years Thrill Blazers is winning the Best Adventure Travel Company of Gujarat and also ATOAI registered.

They are into exploring new things and also saved lives of people in three different occasions at Bhrigu lake, Jyot and 100 people in Kedarnath.

In 2022 Thrill Blazers are the first to open the trek of Beyas Kund and Bhrigu lake. In natural calamities the team and trainers are there to help people. During lockdown they conducted theme based trips and Gujarat film industry people travelled through them.

Visited Kedarkantha at Govind Wildlife Sanctuary situated at 12,500 feet above the sea level. During Diwali, the Kedarnath temple doors are closed and the road to Kedarkantha is open for trekkers. Six youths from Vadodara followed the same route and reached the top of Kedarkantha, which is 12,500 feet above the sea level, in just three days. Dhaivat Pandya, founder of Thrill Blazers, said that the history of Kedarkantha is connected with mythology. Lord Hanuman did penance at Kedarkantha to seek forgiveness from Lord Shiva after Pandavas were involved in Brahmahatya in the Mahabharata war.

