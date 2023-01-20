Three-day conference on the theme India@2047 to be hosted in Surat

Organised by the Surat Literary Foundation from January 20 to 22, the conference will bring together experts and scholars for intense discussions on 11 key topics.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 20: Diamond City Surat will host a unique three-day event which will bring together noted experts and scholars for insightful discussions on the future of India. The Surat Literary Foundation has organised a conference on the theme India@2047 from January 20 to 22 where discussions will take place around 11 key topics.

Giving details about the upcoming conference, Gopal Goswami of Surat Literary Foundation said that the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of independence.

“India has changed a lot in the last 75 years. There has been a lot of progress in all fields since 1947. India will complete 100 years of independence in 2047. How will India be in 2047? What does the country need to do to achieve its objectives as a nation? What will be the roadmap to achieve them? These are some of the questions and topics that will be discussed at the three-day conference on the theme India@2047,” he said.

Well-known experts from the country and overseas will hold deliberations on politics, religion, media, journalism, foreign policy, movies, women, judiciary, education, and other important areas in the context of the next 25 years. Two sessions will be organised on each of the three days. There will also be a cultural programme at the event to give a glimpse of the state’s rich culture and heritage to the participants.

Swami Paramatmanand Saraswati, Shastri Shri Madhavpriyadasji, Gujarat BJP president CR Patil, Yashwant Chaudhary, Dinesh Patel, and Gujarat’s home minister Harsh Sanghavi will grace the inaugural session.

Surat mayor Hemali Boghawala will be present on the second day of the conference, while union minister of textiles Darshana Jardosh, Bardoli MP Parbhu Vasava, Gujarat agriculture minister Raghavji Patel, education minister Praful Pansheria, and Priyank Kanungo will be present at the closing ceremony. The conference will take place at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University’s Convention Hall.

Some of the experts who will remain present at the conference include BJP leader Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Captain Alok Bansal, Abhay Karandikar, Niranjan Kumar, Priyanka Dev Jain, Prafulla Ketkar, former chief justice Ranjan Gogoi, Congress leader Manish Tewari, Ashwini Upadhyay, MR Venkatesh, Prasoon Joshi, Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Anant Vijay, Uday Mahurkar, Rakesh Goswami, LP Pant, Rekha Sharma, Shamika Ravi, Sinu Joseph, Padmaja Joshi, Aman Chopra, Shefali Vaidya, Suresh Patel, Ajay Kumar Tomar, Banchha Nidhi Pani, Anand Ranganathan, Gopinath Kanan, Upendra Giri, Arvind Gupta, Gautam Chikarmane, Anurag Saxena, Harsh Madhusudan, Rangarajan Chikur Balaji, Imam Tawhidi, Esther Johnson, and others.

