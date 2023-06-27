Thore Network Set to Introduce Thorecoin 2.0 with AI capabilities

Exciting developments are now on the horizon for Thore Network as it recently received an official investment proposal in the seed round to fuel the growth of its ThoreCOIN platform. Spearheaded by two private UK investors, this infusion of capital will provide the impetus needed to propel Thorecoin to new heights. ThoreCOIN 2.0 is set to go live within the next quarter, harnessing the immense potential of artificial intelligence (AI) that has been pervading the crypto space. Since its inception in January 2018 as part of the broader Thore project, Thorecoin has strived to provide fast and substantial crypto-based liquidity for various types of investments.

Recognizing that AI is the future, Thorecoin aims to lead the charge by leveraging the power of AI’s transformative technology. The platform is currently gearing up to make its mark in the burgeoning world of Transaction Finance, offering users the opportunity to save up to 99% on transaction fees. Thorecoin 2.0 encompasses several components, including Thorecoin itself and the in-house Thore exchange. This integration will unite five decentralized finance (DeFi) projects within a single protocol, encompassing loans, staking, transaction mining, and an exchange platform.

The journey of Thorecoin gained traction in the first half of 2019, propelling it into the ranks of the top 100 coins. This remarkable feat was achieved through its promise of delivering an optimized security token-based solution. Leading the charge is Alok Kumar, also known as Nikstrade, a first-generation crypto investor with over 17 years of experience in global equities trading, technical analysis, and fundamental analysis. Kumar brought his expertise and passion to create the Thorecoin project, entirely self-funded with an investment of approximately 5 crores.

Thore Exchange, a key player in the Thore Network, has ambitious plans for the future. The exchange intends to introduce a clearinghouse later this year, streamlining transactions and facilitating the exchange of payments. In a departure from the traditional custodial model, Thore Exchange operates as a non-custodial exchange or trading platform. Similar to brokerage firms in traditional stock markets, Thore Exchange acts as a facilitator, processing orders from users without directly handling their digital assets.

As the crypto world eagerly awaits the launch of ThoreCOIN 2.0, Thorecoin continues to solidify its position as a formidable player in the industry. With its innovative approach, commitment to optimizing security, and a vision driven by AI technology, Thorecoin and the Thore Network are poised to make a significant impact on the evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance.

