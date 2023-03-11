This women’s day, BLACK+DECKER redefines how women #ScrewItUp

Created and conceptualised by Schbang, the campaign uses witty wordplay to shatter stereotypes

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 10: BLACK+DECKER, a part of Stanley Black and Decker, global leader in hand tools and power tools, launched the #ScrewItUp campaign on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The campaign aims to screw the stereotypes surrounding women’s effective use of tools.

While women are more independent than ever, men are still believed to be more capable of household chores involving using tools. Whether it be fixing a light bulb or putting together some furniture, women are perceived as less-than-handy for the job and will most likely end up screwing it up. Using this insight cleverly, the campaign redefines what it means for women to #ScrewItUp when it comes to hardware tools.

Created and conceptualised by Schbang, the campaign consists of a 30-second film where a woman is seen assembling furniture at home while her husband walks in and says he would do it himself as she would only screw it up. She proves him wrong by assembling the shelf with help from BLACK+DECKER’s BD40 cordless screwdriver and sarcastically responds, “Screwed it up.”

The campaign really put the last nail in the coffin of the existing stereotype around women not being able to use tools.

On the conceptualisation, Sushant Vithaldas, Business Head, Schbang Bangalore said “For Women’s Day, our goal was to showcase the familiarity and comfort around a Do-it-Yourself approach to basic home improvement which are often overlooked or underestimated for women at home. Our campaign goes beyond simply breaking down these stereotypes. By creating the hashtag #ScrewItUp, we transformed a phrase that has traditionally been associated with negativity or lack of ability into a positive celebration of her self-sufficiency.”

