This Russian Profiler Uliana Karagezyan can read your pure and impure thoughts!

New Delhi (India), April 12: 37 years old Uliana Karagezyan is helping the Police solve crimes as she can read Gestures, Facial Expressions and tells clearly if the suspect is lying.

Uliana, at the age of Six, had a car accident, and a serious brain injury followed. That accident did not affect her brain development but rather had her influenced to understand things better and strive to see things clearer. She had difficulty communicating, so Uliana had to develop rules and techniques to be able to grasp what the person in front meant.

Uliana Karagezyan has been reading psychological literature throughout her life since her childhood. By the 11th grade, she had read the entire course of General Psychology, which resulted in her feeling of power in Communication.

Now, she is working with the government and helping them solve impossible cases. The police and other Government agencies seek her help to identify the lies of the suspects with her help. She reads peoples’ minds effortlessly and can tell the police more about the Criminal. Large corporations and Business owners contact her for profiling, and sometimes she also identifies criminal gangs in the organization. Her job is to make sure dismissal is painless.

