This Republic Day, Founder Females of Vishwas Charitable Foundation Sunita, Vanitaa and Vibha shower their love for Asha School, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 28: On the occasion of Republic Day, Vishwas Charitable Foundation pledged to be a part of the humanitarian work that Asha School has been doing for the specially abled children. Asha School Ahmedabad has been relentlessly working towards training the specially abled children with the help of dedicated team of qualified teachers and efficient staff. Amongst some of the disabilities managed at these schools are cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, mental retardation, speech and hearing impairment, autism, learning disabilities and polio affected etc.

On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, Vishwas Charitable Foundation pledged to be a part of this impactful cause and donated a list of important items to the Asha School Ahmedabad. Items like CCTV Cameras for all classrooms for their safety, noise cancelling headphones, stabilizer, medicine balls for their exercise and few games to develop their motor and intellectual skills were gifted by team Vishwas.

The whole event was given a go ahead by Maj Gen S.S Virk – GOC – Ahmedabad – Golden Kartar Division and was spearheaded by Mrs Manpreet Virk who is the President of – Army Wife Welfare Association – Ahmedabad Army Camp.

It was a one of its kind of interaction with the kids who welcomed the team of Vishwas with so much of love and enthusiasm. In attendance were many officers and their spouses who work with these kids on a voluntary basis. They help the smooth functioning of school whilst teaching them practical life lessons.

This event for Vishwas Charitable Foundation was led by President Vibha Kataria, Vice President Sunita Nandwani and Treasurer Vanitaa Rawat who have pledged to work closely with Asha School Ahmedabad and Pan India. Vishwas Charitable Foundation salutes the work done by the staff, teachers, special educators and the Indian Army at Asha School. It’s their efforts that can give these specially abled kids an opportunity to lead a life of dignity.

Vishwas Charitable Foundation believes this as the best way to celebrate REPUBLIC DAY in real sense.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)