This Indo-Costa Rican International Film collaboration marks the first of its kind in Indian Cinema!

San José, February 1: In the history of Indian Cinema, it is the first time an Indo-Costa Rican International film project has been announced, City of lights Productions PVT ltd (India) & Seamless Productions LLP in association with Pacific Investment Corporation (Costa Rica, Panama, Latin America) comes together for a Costa Rican National Interest Film.

This adrenal-pumping action film will be based on a real-life event that took place in Monteverde (Costa Rica) as described in the novel “A MANO ARMADA” by Huanelge Gutierrez.

The film will be made in Spanish language and the principal photography will soon commence in Costa Rica and Latin America with the keen interest of the Costa Rican President and the Costa Rican Film Commission.

The film is being Directed by Raajeev S Verma, Produced by – Rohit Chaudhury (Bahul), Manish Mishra and Suresh Tekchandani. Stay tuned to get more updates on the same.

