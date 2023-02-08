There is no shortcut to success, I earned every bit of it through dedication and passion towards my career! – Chandrani Das

New Delhi (India), February 8: Chandrani Das a well-known actor-producer in the Hindi entertainment industry came to the spotlight through national television reality series, & films.

Apart from being critically acclaimed and immensely popular in Bengali & Odia entertainment industries, today Chandrani Das does not need any introduction to the national audience. Chandrani Das, who has won an international award for her acclaimed film ‘Chhabi Rani’, speaks her mind in a very outspoken manner. Recently Chandrani registered a production house named Maya Entertainment, the name of this production house is reminiscent of her mother’s name (i.e. Maya Das).

Chandrani finished her school at North Lands Girls School and graduated from Surendranath College with a bachelor in commerce degree. Chandrani Das was born on 20 March 1992 in Chandan Nagar, a very beautiful city in West Bengal.

Chandrani has been associated with the film industry for more than 12 decades, Working since 2011 Chandrani worked on the projects like ‘Tandav’, ‘Ananya Saradiya’, ‘O Jani Ve’ etc. She has won the International Acclaimed for Best Performance in ‘Chhabi Rani’. Chandrani remains very active on social sites, with a huge fan following base Chandrani has more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram. Chandrani is now producing a film under the banner of her home Production, (i.e. Maya Entertainment) in which Chandrani will be seen as the lead.

When Chandrani was asked about the secret of her success, She stated that the secret of her success has been only hard work and dedication to the art of acting.

“I think acting is behavior in the truest sense. I act on screen the same way I fulfill my different roles in real life. When someone behaves like a character in the best way possible, that makes an artist perfect.” Chandrani said.

Adding more, she stated, ” I was so much involved with the character I played in Chhabi Rani that it took me months to get out of that character. Even during my career one thing, I believed almost every moment was that there is no word called shortcut in the profession of acting, only your dedication and hard work can make you a star which all of us long for. I have seen many girls who are running for being in the circle of shortcuts and spoiling their careers. That’s why I would advise don’t take shortcuts and work hard success will be late but will surely knock you at the doorstep.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)