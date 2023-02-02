The XIX Mumbai Interschool Sports Kudo tournament organized at Andheri Sports Complex

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: The XIX Mumbai Interschool Sports Kudo tournament, held on January 27th, 28th, and 29th of 2023 at the Andheri sports complex, was a grand display of athleticism and martial arts prowess. The tournament, which had been on hiatus for two years, saw 1080 students from over 100 schools across Mumbai and its suburbs come together to compete for glory.

The event was a showcase of the hard work and dedication of the young athletes who participated. The Grand Championship Trophy was awarded to Jankidevi Public School Andheri, with CNM School Vile Parle West taking home the 2nd Place trophy. The 3rd place was shared between Kohinoor international School Kurla and A H Wadia School Andheri highlighting the fierce competition and high level of skill on display.

The tournament’s founder, Hanshi Mehul Vora 8th degree Red belt, emphasized the importance of inculcating the spirit of sportsmanship in young students at a young age. He stated that the tournament helps to mold them into healthy, confident, self-reliant young men and women.

The prize distribution ceremony was headed by none other than movie stars Parvin Dabbas and Preeti Jhangiani, founders of the Pro Panja league and the MMA India show. The ceremony was further enhanced by a lucky draw in which 20 bicycles were distributed to the winners, adding an extra touch of excitement to the already exhilarating event.

In conclusion, the XIX Mumbai Interschool Sports Kudo tournament was a great success, bringing together talented athletes from across the city to showcase their skills and compete for glory. The tournament not only promotes athleticism, but also the values of sportsmanship and self-reliance, making it a valuable experience for all who participated. We look forward to seeing the tournament continue to grow and evolve in the years to come.

