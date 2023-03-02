The Top 9 Certifications That Can Help You Succeed

New Delhi (India), March 1: In this fast-paced world, you can never stop upskilling yourself. Hence, there is always a huge demand for IT certifications in the market. Companies across various sectors are always on the hunt for people who have not only relevant experience but also professional certification in the same domain.

The certificates enable the organisations to understand that they can believe in the employee, and the employee is also eager to go the extra mile. Having such a certificate on your resume not only increases your chances of being employed but also helps you earn more than others.

Some of the most trending certifications in the market that will give you a good salary hike and increase your chances of being employed by a top-tier company are:

CISA: Certified Information Systems Auditor Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) is a globally recognised certification administered by the ISACA (Information Systems Audit and Control Association). The CISA Training is opted for by individuals who want to gain knowledge and expertise in implementing a risk-based approach to plan, execute, audit, and report an organization’s IT and business systems.

CISA certification is proof that an individual has what it takes to be a security professional and can excel in domains like Information Systems Auditing Process, Governance and Management of IT, Information Systems Acquisition, Development and Implementation, Information Systems Operations and Business Resilience, and Protection of Information Assets. An average salary of a CISA-certified professional is $149k.

CISM: Certified Information Security Manager Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) is an international professional certification for Information Security Managers provided by the ISACA (Information Systems Audit and Control Association). As the name of the certification suggests, it imparts the knowledge of designing, implementing, and managing an information security programme to the trainee.

It is one of the most recognised and valuable certifications for Information Security Managers across the globe. Certified professionals are highly in demand and tend to earn much better than non-certified professionals. A professional who is CISM certified has an average salary of $131k per year.

PMP: Project Management Professional Project Management Professional (PMP) is one of the most popular project management certifications provided by the Project Management Institute (PMI). According to the PMI website, PMP certification is “created by project managers for project managers.” The certification is sheer proof that a project manager has what it takes to be a successful project manager and make any project a success.

There are certain requirements that a project manager must fulfil to qualify for a 180-question exam. PMP-certified project managers tend to earn 23% more than non-certified project managers, and the average salary of a PMP-certified project professional is $112,000.

TOGAF: The Open Group Architecture Framework

The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF) is one of the most common frameworks for enterprise information technology architecture. It is a framework that is used by businesses of all sizes across numerous sectors to ensure effectiveness and efficiency in whatever business decisions they take.

TOGAF-certified individuals are known to simplify complex technical processes and impactfully develop the organisation’s long-term technology infrastructure. These professionals are highly in demand, and organisations prefer hiring them to manage their business enterprise architecture. The average salary for a TOGAF-certified individual is $146k per year.

CISSP: Certified Information Systems Security Professional

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) is a popular cybersecurity management certification taken by security professionals who aim at effectively designing, implementing, and managing a cybersecurity and IT management program.

Organizations today look for individuals who are not only experienced in system security but also have a CISSP certification to prove their expertise. An individual who is CISSP certified can earn an average salary of $119k per year.

CCSP: Certified Cloud Security Professional

The Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) is for experienced IT professionals who have some experience in security and now want to make an impact in cloud-based cybersecurity. Being certified enables employers to see that you have all the required technical skills for securing valuable assets in the cloud.

As organisations today move towards a cloud setup, demand for professionals who are skilled in cloud-based cybersecurity is high. An average salary of a CCSP-certified professional is $127k per annum.

CCSK: Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge

Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) is one of the most recognised Cloud Computing Certifications across the globe. Professionals who want to get started with cloud security and earn some cloud credentials should opt for CCSK. The certification also helps the trainee get a taste of vendor-neutral understanding of security data in the cloud.

With organisations migrating to the cloud, the need for information security professionals is always high. So, having a CCSK certification makes you stand out and increases your probability of having a job. An average salary for a CCSK-certified professional is $121k.

ITIL Foundation: IT Service Management Certification

Information Technology Infrastructure Library, or ITIL, is one of the most sought-after certifications when it comes to managing the information technology systems of an organization. The ITIL 4 Foundation certification introduces the trainee to an overall model required to create, deliver, and continuously improve the technical aspects of a company’s products and services.

The foundation certification is for people who want to refresh their ITIL knowledge or start their ITIL 4 journey. Companies look for certified professionals that enable them to know if an individual will be able to increase their business productivity. As a result, an ITIL 4 Foundation certified professional earns an average salary of $98k.

Docker Certified Associate (DCA) Certification Training Course

Docker’s importance as a tool for effective software development raises the demand for DCA certification. The training course focuses on all the necessary tasks of a Docker Certified Associate. The certification states that the individual has expertise in running containerized apps, deploying images across clusters, prioritising and resolving issue reports, migrating applications to containers, and other Docker-related tasks.

Hence, organisations that focus on container-based software development look for Docker Certified Associates. The certification can be taken by everyone who is looking for career growth and has an interest in cloud technologies. The average salary of a Docker Certified Associate is $90k.

Conclusion

