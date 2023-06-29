The Surat factory where the lab-grown diamond gifted to the US First Lady was made by Greenlab Diamonds, is powered by KP Group’s renewable energy projects

KPI Green Energy, a subsidiary of KP Group, the leading player in the renewable energy sector, played a vital role in the creation of a 7.5-carat lab-grown diamond that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted to US First Lady Dr.Jill Biden during his recent state visit to the US.

The remarkable diamond, produced by Surat-based Greenlab Diamonds LLP, the world’s largest producer of lab-grown diamonds, was meticulously crafted in a factory in Surat using a process that replicates the natural formation of diamonds beneath the Earth’s surface. The entire production of this lab-grown diamond was powered by environmentally friendly solar and wind power.

KPI Green Energy fulfilled the electricity requirements for Greenlab Diamonds by establishing solar and wind power plants. KPI Green Energy has set up a 25 MW solar power plant in Samoj village of Bharuch, as well as a 9.4 MW hybrid wind power plant in Kora village of Bharuch to cater to the energy needs of Greenlab Diamonds.

Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KP Group, said, “We are immensely proud to have played a part in the creation of this exceptional lab-grown diamond by powering the Surat factory where it was created with green energy. The project showcases the successful integration of green power and cutting-edge technology, and is a big step towards a future powered by clean energy.”

Mukesh Patel, Director of Greenlab, said, “The creation of this lab-grown diamond or green diamond not only employed eco-friendly practices, but also symbolises India’s commitment of transition towards green and renewable energy, a goal championed by Prime Minister Modi himself. It took over 1.5 months to develop the extraordinary green diamond with Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) technology. We are committed to crafting diamonds that make a difference by harvesting sustainable luxury that nurtures people and the environment.”

Incidentally, KPI Green Energy’s hybrid wind power plant in Kora village of Bharuch is the first in south Gujarat. Until recently, Bhavnagar, Porbandar and Kutch were considered the most feasible locations for wind power projects in Gujarat. However, KP Group’s hybrid wind plant has opened new possibilities and opportunities for wind power projects in south Gujarat.

KPI Green Energy’s collaboration with Greenlab Diamonds serves as a groundbreaking achievement, highlighting the successful coming together of sustainable power generation and innovative diamond production techniques. The milestone also demonstrates India’s strides toward a greener and more environmentally conscious future.

https://kpgroup.co/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.