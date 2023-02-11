The Story of Vineet Gaur: Of Perseverance & Overnight Celebrity Status

New Delhi (India), February 10: Ever heard of regular people becoming overnight celebrities on Youtube? Then you are going to love this. Let’s start from the end.

Vineet Hem Gaur, an IIMC alumnus with three successful businesses and experience working in media and multinationals posted a video on “Top 5 perfumes in India under Rs1000/-” one night and went to sleep. The next morning, his channel grew by more than 400% and his revenue skyrocketed followed by multiple brands offering him collaborations, and he met creators like Tanmay Bhatt as a special guest creator at the Google India office. Today he has over 30m views & Lakh+ Followers on social media

But did it happen overnight? Behind this success is Vineet’s story of persistence, hard work, and dedication.

Vineet Gaur is popularly known through his Youtube channel by the name “What the dude” and has another two businesses. After working in media and other multinational companies as a digital marketing manager for many years, he ventured into business by setting up two companies while handling a full-time job and managing the family business. Setting up two new companies within a span of five years and currently handling three companies on his own certainly must not have been easy, but he had the zeal for it. The story of running these businesses starts when he was actively involved in his family business of garment retail when he set up a Wedding Garment Retail in Chandigarh.

Since he had good expertise in the garment industry due to his early experience in the family business, he explored North India to establish his company and thus born his own brand- Bridal Gown in Chandigarh. This proved to be exactly the stepping stone Vineet needed and he launched his second startup that focused exclusively on men’s grooming- The Prime Men. The vision of this brand was to create chemical-free men’s grooming products in India and make them available in the market at affordable prices.

His third venture, of course, is his men’s lifestyle channel on youtube called “What the Dude” which got him recognition and accolades and turned him into a celebrity overnight. Vineet had started making videos on Youtube as a hobby as he always had a knack for filmmaking and storytelling. Before completing his Majors from IIM-C his bachelor’s degree was in Mass media advertising from Mumbai university,

he had already worked as an intern with major production houses in Mumbai like Balaji and MTV, which further enhanced his storytelling skill in him. Another turning point in Vineet’s life was music. Though he played musical instruments since the age of 8 years, in his college life when he started his own band, it provided him the confidence to perform in front of 10,000 people and made him comfortable in front of a camera.

This Confidence is what gave him today’s project with amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, Croma, H&M & more as a digital creator. These big brands Recognize Vineet as an entrepreneur who can deliver great content with high sales Potential.

Every High has it’s low back In 2020 when Covid hit, jobs were affected and salaries deteriorated. At that time, he had only 3000 subscribers and 8000 views but that pushed him to do more. Vineet started making content on men’s skincare styling perfume choices and various other topics. This increased his Followers to 30,000 but when his mother got ill, the house had to be converted into an ICU- which meant a step back both on the personal and professional front. In times of low, he uploaded a video “ Top 5 perfumes in India under Rs1000 “

And this takes us to the end where we started- a Viral video skyrocketed in views and multiple collaborations. What may look like overnight celebrityhood actually had a long and beautiful story behind it. In his own words, “I am just getting started and preparing for the best or the worst whichever comes first”. He is surely loaded with talent and with the kind of perseverance and attitude he has, he is sure to keep achieving milestone after milestone.

