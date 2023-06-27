The Sourrce unites a powerful ensemble of storytellers for 2023-2025

The Sourrce, founded by Shikha Kapur, will collaborate with 14 new-age directors and storytellers for stories that have originated in-house from the Sourrce writers’ room. These stories are being co-developed by the writers and the directors.

The impressive lineup of directors include voices behind the bone chilling horror of Tumbbad, the passionate romance of the Telugu sensation RX 100, the pan-India blockbuster Pushpa, the unsettling multilingual horror, The House Next Door, the captivating mystery of Undekhi, the gripping intensity of Human, the laugh-out-loud comedy of Badhaai Ho, and the adrenaline-fueled thrill of The Night Manager.

Debutants with experience in international films like Mission Impossible 4, creative visionaries from TVF’s founding team, and Indian directors making waves in Los Angeles – ALL come converge for The Sourrce.

The Sourrce is home to 12 writers from various walks of life and this collective is committed to sharing extraordinary stories from India that span a variety of genres, including Indian folklore, horror, sci-fi, action franchises, inventive comedies, and engaging true stories.

Shikha Kapur, Founder

“The Sourrce fosters a diverse and inclusive community where Indian stories can thrive and resonate with audiences worldwide. We are committed to creating an empowering space where underrepresented voices can flourish and thrive, and where every story finds its audience, and every voice is heard. We are thrilled to collaborate with such an eclectic mix of talent joining us in our quest to bring forth original stories from India.”

This line-up of talent.

Ajay Bhupathi made a powerful debut with the Telugu film ‘RX 100.’ Ashish R. Shukla earned critical acclaim for directing the web series ‘Undekhi’ in 2020 and ‘Candy’ in 2021. Avinash Das helmed the Netflix series ‘She,’ while Hussain Sha Kiran is a gifted writerdirector in the Telugu film industry, known for directing “Meeku Meere Maaku Meme” (M2M2) and contributing to the blockbuster screenplay of “Pushpa 1: The Rise.”

Kushal Ved Bakshi, a debutant director, brings extensive experience from assisting and co-directing features over the past decade. Milind Rau directed the multilingual films ‘Aval’ in Tamil and ‘The House Next Door’ in Hindi, and recently completed ‘The Village’ for Amazon Prime Video – the live-action adaptation of an Indian graphic novel. Mihir Lath, Shekhar Kapur’s protégé, has worked on various films like Paani, Bruce Lee’s biopic, and others, and served as the Indian Assistant Director for international films like Mission Impossible 4: Ghost Protocol, starring Tom Cruise.

Mozez Singh wrote and directed the successful thriller series ‘Human’ for Disney Plus Hotstar and is currently directing a Netflix docu-feature on Yo Yo Honey Singh. Prem Mistry, one of the youngest directors to have his show ‘TVF Immature’ nominated for ‘Canneseries 2018,’ is the Creator of ‘Campus Diaries,’ and is the Ex-Creative Director at The Viral Fever (TVF). Priyanka Ghose is one of the two directors of the Indian adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’ on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Rahi Anil Barve is known for the exceptional 2018 film ‘Tumbbad.’ Shantanu Srivastava wrote Badhai Ho and, more recently, The Night Manager. Virat Pal, a film writer and director based in Los Angeles, saw his latest film ‘Night of the Bride’ win the jury award for Scariest Short Film at the prestigious Overlook Film Festival in the US.

