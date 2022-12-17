“The Solopreneur Business Summit 2022 met an amazing success with a stated desire to grow even larger in the future”

Solopreneur business summit 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: The 1st edition of the Solopreneur Business Summit wrapped up at Radisson Goregaon West in Mumbai, it was a huge success and everyone who attended it was highly impressed. The event primarily focused on teaching solo entrepreneurs on how to succeed in their own industry, with speakers sharing advice on topics like entrepreneurship, search engine optimization, book publishing, generating revenue and business tactics.

The summit was attended by several entrepreneurs, coaches, influencers, book authors and others related to the business world from different parts of the country.

“We want to create an experience for people and help them integrate knowledge with experience.”, says the Founder and CEO of Mindynamics, Saakshi Choithani. Saakshi opened the program by sharing the concept note for the event where she shared the theme of the event as ‘INNOVATION WHEEL’. She urged the entrepreneurs to fix the innovation wheel for themselves throug the one day program. The secrets of running a business solo and how one could fastrack the growth by unique brand building elements, learning and investing right were the key thoughts shared by her. “You can go after business dynamics and change your business with respect to the needs of the customers, but don’t run after trends in Business”, concluded the Business Coach for Solo Entrepreneurs Saakshi Choithani.

Talking about SEO for business websites, Kripesh Adwani, leading blogger of India said “You don’t need to become the best to begin. Just be 10% better than your competitor to begin bettering your ranking with Google. Give clear directions to your developer and marketing team. Make sure the website is structured for the right user experience, good page load speed and contains clear illustrations and content.”

When it comes to brand creation, how books can be a tool to distinguish your brand was discussed by International Author Success Coach, Aakash Bhabad. Through his expert session, he gave magical formulas for people to write their own books. The focus should not be on what to write, it should be on why you should write a book, concluded Aakash in his talk.

The show also witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries from different industries. This includes Dr. P.K.Rajput, a Former Senior Vice President in Sales and Marketing for International Markets from Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ahmedabad; Satish Deshmukh, a World Renowned mentalist who mesmerised audience with his mentalism skills. Also, we were graced by the presence of leaders like Virendra Ingle, Director Velocity Xccelerator from Pune, Rajashree Rajashekar a Gender Neutral Leadership and Women Empowerment evangelist, Sameer Srivastaa, leading professional in PR and Media from Delhi, Uttam Khot – Co-founder of Vinca CyberTech, Mumba; Zahara Jani, a Parenting and Lifestyle Influencer from Beingmom_and_beyond; Ranjana Yadav, Founder of Approaching Infinity Academy and a Business Scalability Coach.

The event could not have been a grand one without the support of Vinca CyberTech Private Limited, as a sponsor for the event.

Kripesh Adwani also gave tips on how to receive reviews & feedback from the customer. He talks more about digital tools on his blog (https://kripeshadwani.com/) and YouTube channel.

It is planned that the Solopreneur Business Summit will return next year with a bigger mission and better experience for Small Business Owners. Solo Entrepreneurs have now got a platform to call it theirs.

