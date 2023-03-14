The Rising Demand Of East Hyderabad – A Real Estate Hotspot!

New Delhi (India), March 14: Luxury, convenience, and government-backed development – that’s what makes the East of Hyderabad a go-to destination for real estate investments. With its rapidly developing infrastructure, prime location potential, and government support for development, East Hyderabad is an undeniable hotspot for investors coming from all facets of life. Property prices have seen a sharp increase in recent years, making it an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to secure their financial future.

That’s Not All!

This vibrant region encompasses major areas of the town, including Uppal, Habsiguda, LB Nagar, Ramanthapur, and more. With easy access to world-class amenities and excellent connectivity to other parts of the city, East Hyderabad has become a hub for those seeking the best of both worlds.

What makes East Hyderabad the best investment opportunity?

Prime Location

East Hyderabad is strategically located near major IT hubs and the upcoming Pharma City. This makes it an ideal location for professionals working in the IT and pharma industries, which are the major drivers of Hyderabad’s economy.

Growing Infrastructure

The main evidence of East Hyderabad’s real estate development is in the infrastructure that we see. Two vast IT Parks, NSL Arena and DSL Abacus, situated on either side of a 120-foot-wide Ramanthapur road (NH 202) have given way to excellent residential infrastructure development and mom-and-pop shops.

Affordable Prices

Compared to other prime locations in Hyderabad, East Hyderabad offers more affordable prices, making it an ideal choice for home buyers and investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

The LEAP Factor

The Telangana government has implemented the “Look East Policy” (LEAP), an ambitious plan to encourage IT and other associated firms to set up offices in the eastern part of Hyderabad. One such locality that is already experiencing the benefits of this initiative is Attapur.

With this, eastern Hyderabad is rapidly developing, with new residential projects sprouting up to meet the growing demand. With easy access to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and proximity to major IT hubs like Gachibowli, HITEC City, and Madhapur, it is becoming the go-to destination for those looking to invest in Hyderabad’s real estate market. Explore the exciting investment opportunities in East Hyderabad with LEAP!

ITIR Region

The Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) is a development plan aimed at the eastern part of the city. From Uppal and Mamidipalli to Adibatla, Pocharam, and Maheswaram, these regions are poised to become major players in the city’s tech scene, with excellent connectivity and growing infrastructure. With traffic congestion in other areas becoming a growing concern, the ITIR is set to bring about a new era of growth and opportunity for the city. The city’s IT sector is set to experience a boost with the Telangana Government’s decision to expand the industry to the city’s eastern region. The city has already attracted major players in the corporate world, with both Indian and global companies establishing their presence here. As the city’s popularity grows, so does the demand for real estate in the area, making it an ideal time for investors to invest in East Hyderabad.

Aashvi Vijetha is the perfect partner for your investment.

With a strong potential for growth and the increasing demand for residential and commercial properties in the east, Aashvi Vijetha is here to help you make the most of this opportunity. The leading real estate developer of east Hyderabad with 25+ years of expertise, 75+ completed projects, 5000+ happy residents, 1.5 million sft., built, taking over 2 major cities. Aashvi Vijetha is a brand on par with excellence, offering not just homes but lifestyles catering to every segment of society. From premium high-rise gated communities to villa projects to economical homes, they’ve got everything under their umbrella. Open for sale are Urban Habitat, a perfect blend of luxury and convenience – a premium gated community offering XLent 2, 2.5 & 3 BHK homes in Nagole, and the Otherside, a one-of-a-kind, luxurious villa gated community near Bacharam, ORR Exit No. 10. A community closer to nature and away from the chaos of the city.

Embrace the unlimited opportunities and infrastructural advancements that come with investing in a home with Aashvi Vijetha. Call 7837831111 for future details.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.