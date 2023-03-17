The Richmond Dental: A State-of-the-Art Dental Centre by Dr. Hajira Nazeer

New Delhi (India), March 15: Among one of the most ignored areas of health is dental health, which a lot of us tend to take it very lightly. But, that can be a grave error as Dental health has become one of the most important fields of science and healthcare.

According to statistics published in the Borgen Project, 85%-90% of adults suffer from dental cavities, while this affects about 60-80% of children in India. Around 51% of Indians have access to a brush and toothpaste, while around 28% brush their teeth 2 times as recommended to maintain their oral hygiene. Around 30% of children have misaligned jaws and teeth.

Having access to a reliable and affordable dental clinic is of paramount importance. It is this societal gap that Dr. Hajira Nazeer seeks to fill as she endeavours to revolutionize the world of dentistry through her skills, knowledge and a state-of-the-art clinic. Richmond Dental, located in the heart of Bengaluru at Langford Road, is dedicated to serving society through the accurate and early detection of oral complications for its patients.

The Richmond Dental offers promising results through sophisticated technology and some of the procedures it offers are:

INVISALIGN

CLEAR ALIGNERS

DENTAL CLEANING AND POLISHING

GUM TREATMENTS

PAINLESS ROOT CANALS TREATMENT

TOOTH FILLING

COSMETIC DENTISTRY like SMILE MAKEOVER, TEETH WHITENING

CROWN AND BRIDGES

LASER GUM DEPIGMENTATION

DENTAL IMPLANTS

EMERGENCY SERVICES

PREVENTIVE AND DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES

Richmond Dental is for all age groups, from children to old age people. The philosophy at The Richmond Dental is to create awareness among people regarding oral health so that correct diagnosis and treatment can be made available to them. Through this, Dr. Hajira wants to spread awareness of dental and oral health across Bengaluru, ensuring that the right treatment is given to everyone in need. Besides being an expert in her field, Dr Hajira Nazeer has been awarded the “Humanitarian Excellence Award 2021” by I Can Foundation. Dr Haijra Nazeer’s motto in life is to ensure world-class dental services to her patients all over India, and she can never compromise on the quality of medical care that she and her entire team has to offer at Richmond Dental.

With Richmond Dental, she is ensuring that superior treatments, which can provide optimal benefits to the patients, are practised. Constantly updating her skills and consistent innovation are hallmarks of Dr. Hajia’s mindset. She has established quite a name for herself from her medical school till here with many accomplishments and awards given to her. After completing her schooling at Cathedral School in Bengaluru, Dr. Hajira enrolled in The Oxford Dental College and Research Hospital to complete her Bachelors in Dental Sciences. This was followed by a certification in Endodontics and Fellowship in Medical Cosmetology from University in Greifswald, Germany. With more than 9+ years of experience, Dr. Hajira has also been an active member of the Indian Dental Association. She has won several accolades for her marvellous work and expert knowledge, such as the Axiss Dental Best Performing Dentist Award 2018, Business Mint – Most Prominent Dental Surgeon 2022 Bangalore and Asia Fame Award, Dubai. Besides her other achievements, such as winning the “The Most Admired Global Indians 2021” by Passion Vista Magazine, an International Luxury Magazine or her most recent achievement of “India’s 100 Future Leaders 2023’ by ‘Glantor X Media January 2023.

Oral Health and dental hygiene have been of major concern for the people in India, and the country is considered one of the countries with the highest rates of oral cancer in the world. The increase in dental diseases in India is primarily due to poor oral hygiene, tobacco use and a diet rich in sugars, along with an important factor- the lack of awareness about oral hygiene and dental health. People lack knowledge of dental health issues like dental caries or periodontal diseases even. Spreading information and providing timely oral checkups are the need of the hour. The expertise of Dr Hajira Nazeer with the technology available at Richmond Dental is the perfect combination to make your teeth stronger, healthier and whiter. Dr. Hajira Nazeer and her team are fighting the menace of poor oral health in India, and it looks like they will emerge victorious.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.