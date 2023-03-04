The path to Entrepreneurship can be achieved through Skilling & Empowerment: Monica Bahl, CEO,B&WSSC

B&WSSC organized a training & starter kit distribution session aimed at bridging the gap between ambition and success for women entrepreneurs.

New Delhi (India), March 3: Through its training and skilling initiatives, B&WSSC is committed to creating a lasting and positive impact that will contribute to the larger goal of self-reliance in India. With the right mentorship, guidance and the right tools, budding entrepreneurs can unlock their potential to become an expert in their entrepreneurial endeavours. This could be the start of an exciting journey for them to reach their full potential, believes Monica Bahl, CEO of the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council.

To accomplish this very goal and create a sustainable support and economic structure for them, B&WSSC organized a comprehensive training program. Through this program, participants were not only equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively begin their start-up journey and manage their venture but were also provided with a kit having all the tools, equipment & products that are needed to take the first steps towards success.

B&WSSC, under a CSR initiative, conducted this training session and distributed starter kits to 42 beneficiaries to fulfil their dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and kickstart their business endeavours. As part of a larger effort to empower 253 beneficiaries, the training session aims to empower them to become their own growth drivers. This will generate economic stability for not only themselves but also open doors to job opportunities for others.

The project targets women who are in the age group of 16 to 50, skilled in the beauty profession and have the desire to be an entrepreneur. These women have the potential to become successful, and the project aims to provide them with the right tools and resources to achieve this. Talking about the initiative further, Ms. Monica Bahl – CEO of B&WSSC, said, “With this project, B&WSSC strives to provide elementary entrepreneurship education, handholding and mentoring support to potential and existing entrepreneurs who aspire to start or scale-up their existing enterprises and eventually become job creators, thus, achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat envisaged by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.”, concluded Monica Bahl.

