The No. 1 SEO Consultant in India: Anand K Jha’s SEO Expertise to Beat the SEO Game and Grow Your Business

Mr. Anand Kumar Jha, a freelance SEO expert in India

New Delhi (India), April 4: With every passing day as the world is going remote-first, the need for a business to have a robust online presence has never been more pressing. As the roadmap to success, the Digital Revolution assumes a certain degree of technical competence and constant upskilling, which entrepreneurs often can’t keep up with, given the nagging challenges related to running small and medium enterprises. Filling the gap of technical prowess, SEO service providers, PPC (pay-per-click) experts, and mega Digital Marketers such as Anand K Jha have become key players in the industry, helping enterprises, scurrying to get the shrinking attention of the netizen to be the top searches across Search Engines.

AnandKJha SEO Expert with over 9 years of experience in SEO and Digital Marketing, is perhaps the ideal role model for those who want to leave a mark in the industry while still enjoying the freedom of being a freelance consultant.

Anand’s keen interest in the domain began when he was pursuing a B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering in 2012, when SEO or SEO freelancing wasn’t the hot cake it is now. His long-standing career as an SEO expert in India indicates that Anand has not only kept up with the domain trends and excelled in being one of the Best SEO freelancers in India but also the fact that he has one of the finest insights in the market on SEO and allied services.

For the young and aspiring players in the SEO and digital sectors, it may be interesting to note that what cemented Anand’s passion for the space, then a mere intrigue, was his first paycheck, a crisp $100, which he earned during his engineering college days as a blogger, creating the aerospace blog website known as www.keyshone.com in 2013.

The thrill to be an SEO freelancer or an SEO consultant grew over the engineering days and turned into the ambition to be the Best SEO service provider soon. An astute self-learner, he scourged through the internet, gleaning the best SEO and Digital Marketing practices, upskilling as and when something new popped up. In 2015, having garnered his engineering degree, Anand began his full-time foray into SEO freelancing.

During his first four years in the industry, he worked as SEO Executive across several companies in Chandigarh, reconnoitring the industry minutely before launching himself into the wide and wild freelance space in 2018. In 2018, As an SEO consultant, Anand has been the guiding force behind beating the Search Engine game for several known and unknown companies such as Scubalov, Nanak Flights, Team Removals Australia, Selective Trial Australia, Sync Resource USA, Mzcoshipping Dubai,

Currently, Anand runs his thriving Digital Marketing company, Anandkjha Digital Marketing Services, which offers SEO consulting services across the country, especially in major cities such as Bangalore and Mumbai. With foresight for the venture, the SEO has sought out niches to hone his expertise.

Given Anand’s thorough working style and penchant for working closely with clients, especially SMEs and startups, he has come to be synonymous with being the top SEO expert in Bangalore and Mumbai, cities well-known for their commercial bent in India.

Also, what sets Anand apart from the run-of-the-mill SEO consultants in India is his distinct knowledge of multiple industry verticals that aids the sustainable online presence of companies; he thrives in niches such as Aerospace SEO, AI VR SEO, SEO for Photographers and Architects, Law SEO, Local Business SEO, Finance SEO, Hotel SEO, SAAS SEO, E-commerce SEO, and NFT SEO among others.

Until now, AnandKJha and his close-knit team of five have backed the success of over 50 cutting-edge businesses across sectors. Further, attesting to Anand’s expert-level knowledge, he has authored two authoritative books on his profession: The Ultimate SEO Book for Startups with No Funding: An Evergreen SEO Book to Grow Business and 27 Top SEO Secrets That Most of You Don’t Know: Tested SEO Secrets Book for Business Website check here SEO Books.

For the coming years, envisioning getting a stronghold of the startup market in India, Anandkjha Digital Marketing Services is poised to be the go-to Freelance SEO consultant in Bangalore and Mumbai by growing its bandwidth of services in the commerce-centric cities.

