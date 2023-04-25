The Modi Family’s Quest for Comfort and Sustainability: The Rise of Spread Home

New Delhi (India), April 25: Once upon a time, in 1999, the Modi family, who had been in the textile industry for over 50 years and had previously printed fabric for export houses, founded Spread Home Products Pvt. Ltd. with a mission to make the most of life’s simple pleasures and provide customers with timeless interiors that offer superior comfort and luxury.

Founded by Inder Kumar Modi (father), Mohit Modi, and Sarika Modi (husband and wife), Spread Home quickly made a name for itself by sourcing the highest quality products from all around the world and paying close attention to detail in everything they did. They are the first to introduce the latest fashion and technology in India, such as Micro Fibre Duvets & Pillows, Tencel Fabric Bedding, Air Cotton Towels, and High Thread Count Sheets, and they became a pioneer in the home decor industry.

As the sole distributor for some of the most well-known international brands, such as Esprit, United Colors of Benetton, Biederlack, Tom Tailor, Pierre Cardin, and Spirella, Spread Home’s products were available at over 300 furnishing stores across 40 cities in the country. The company’s commitment to quality is recognized by the industry and is awarded as Best Home Brand by Shoppers Stop for 5 consecutive years.

But Spread Home’s mission is not only to provide comfort; they are also committed to sustainability. The company took steps to stop animal cruelty by discontinuing down & goose feather quilts and pillows and started using sustainable materials like vegan leather and bamboo cane. They also moved to sustainable packaging by ditching PVC packaging and moving to fabric packaging.

One of the company’s most popular products was its Doctor Pillow which is highly recommended by orthopaedics and physiotherapists for cervical pain. Spread Home also has quilts not only for winter but also for summer, which are extremely lightweight quilts. One of the major positives is that Spread Home also uses Aloe Vera gel, lavender essence, and eucalyptus essence in pillows and quilts, making them more of an experience rather than just products.

Their highly absorbent and soft towels made in Turkey from 100% cotton are a favourite among customers. The company’s commitment to quality and sustainability makes Spread Home a top choice for those looking to create a comfortable and luxurious home!

