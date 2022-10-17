The Jat Gazette newspaper, which started before independence, is going to complete 106 years

October 17: The Jat Gazette, a weekly newspaper, was started in Rohtak in 1916. It was a part of the Zamindar League and was under the patronage of the Unionist Party. It was most prevalent in Rohtak district when the Unionist Party was in power in Punjab. For some time this letter was sent free of cost to the villagers. The newspaper supported the cause of the rural population, especially the farmers. However, now in 2022 this newspaper has also taken the form of digital media (jattgazette.in).

In the year 1916, in addition to the weekly 'Jat Gazette' - schools, Ch. Chhotu Ram also did the work of bringing awareness among the farmers through newspapers and articles. For this purpose a newspaper named 'Jat Gazette' was brought out. Rs 1500 for the expenditure was given by Rai Bahadur Chaudhary Kanhaiyalal of village Matanhel for the first publication and 'Jat Gazette' weekly newspaper started running.

The first editor of the Jat Gazette was Pt. Sudarshan ji, the second Pt. Shri Ram Sharma's father, Pt. Bishambharnath Sharma, Jhajjar Wale, the third Ch. Molad Singh who was very enthusiastic. In the year 1924, Chau Shadiram Yatri became the editor and then Chau Chhoturam Dalal village Chhahra and since 1971 Dharam Singh Sampalwal is the Advocate Editor.

In the year 2022, 'Jat Gazette' - Jat Gazette (jatgazette.in) is going to complete its 106 years and Jat Gazette has taken the form of digital media along with a weekly newspaper, but the purpose is still the same - Raising the voice of the farmer community and bringing awareness among the farming community as well as following the ideology of our father Chhoturam.