The goal is to become the most popular influencer not only in India but in the world: Aashima choudhary

New Delhi (India), March 3: Aashima Choudhary has become a household name in India today. The 23-year-old Aashima has made a mark in the world of influencers in a very short span of time. Aashima, the daughter of Shalini, has completed her graduation from Delhi University and her 12th standard at Mahamaya School. Born on September 24, 1999, in New Delhi, the capital of India, Aashima is a talented influencer as well as a talented actress.

Within 3 to 4 years, Aashima has created a family of more than 2 million followers on Instagram, which is no mean feat. This talented artist, who was a national football player, does not need any recognition today. Aashima, who was a part of Mr. and Miss India, started her career in the glamour industry by making videos on short video platforms. Aashima also has her own YouTube channel, which has more than one lakh fifty thousand subscribers. Aashima says that she is looking for a good project in acting.

She has so far appeared on song covers with Bollywood singers Badshah, Tony Kakkar, and Neha Kakkar. Today, Aashima has a fan following of millions and is dedicated to acting. Describing the journey from a football player to Bollywood as very interesting, Aashima has shifted to Mumbai today and is associated with many big celebrities. Apart from Instagram, she also has many friends on YouTube.

