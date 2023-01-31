The film “Mystery A Truth” by Raja Gangopadhyay released in Mumbai

“Mystery A Truth”

New Delhi (India), January 30: The movie “Mystery A Truth” was launched at a great gala event in Mumbai. The director Raja Gangopadhyay, producer Chinmoyee Gangopadhyay, and the lead actress of the film, Pooja Singh, graced the event. The story deals with Raja, who is denied getting married. He lives with his younger sister and the parents who adopted his friend, so they know the actual reasons for his denial. His friend found that Raja used to talk to someone unseen. On inquiry, Raja came to know that Rupa had died a few years ago, and it’s her soul that still wanders, in search of her lover. Raja is taken aback by who he has spent those beautiful moments with, and he departs with a heavy heart.

Actor and director Raja Gangopadhyay started his career as an actor and director in 2006 in Kolkata. He had done so many projects in Bengali. He started his job as an editor in 2012. Bengali writers and poets have had a huge influence on him. He wrote so many short stories from his college life. Finally, he realized his dream by directing, writing, and acting in the Hindi feature film “Mystery A Truth,” which was produced by Chinmoy Gangopadhyay Entertainment. He is from Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand. On the other hand, he is a well-known businessman who operates in both India and abroad.

Producer Chinmoyee Gangopadhyay is a renowned businessperson who does many businesses in India and abroad. She has opened her own production house in Mumbai. After making the film “Mystery A Truth,” she became interested in filmmaking and decided to make so many feature film projects one by one. She believes that if movie projects are made with good sense and concept, then the movie business is a profitable business. She is from Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand.

The cast of the film includes Pooja Singh, Raja Gangopadhyay, Chinmoyee Gangopadhyay, MD Samim, Goutam Shankar Das, Anita Singh, Kiran Mishra, Raju Mitra, Smarika Mishra Mitra, Lalit Saw, Pushpender, and Suraj.

Platforms on which the movie is streaming are Mx Player, Hungama Play, Airtel Xstream, and VI Movies and TV.

“Mystery A Truth” has been nominated in the 2nd edition of the Soul and Hearts Film Awards, to be held in February 2023 in Mumbai, under the categories of “Best Film,” “Best Actor,” and “Best Actress.”

