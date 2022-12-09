The Etiquette of Giving : PRESTIGE IDENTITY

Harshada Samudre, Founder, Prestige Identity

How you execute your corporate gifting strategy is one of the keys to maintaining a better and stronger relationship with your clients or your own employees

National: 8th December 2022: Corporate gift giving is serious business. As part of a well-considered program, it can help establish or enhance critical relationships and become a cost-effective means of recognizing activities that benefit the business. Founded in 2018, Prestige Identity has established itself as a leading corporate gifting company in India.

Gift-giving is essential in most corporate cultures. The primary motive behind gift-giving is the same, whether you are trying to thank long-standing clients, remind someone of your business, or remember a hard-working employee. Gifts are intended to deepen business relationships and strengthen personal ties between customers, employers, and employees. It is proven that corporate gifting increases business activity, thereby increasing the return on investment.

As one of India’s leading corporate gifting companies, Prestige Identity emphasis on building customer relationships and separates them from being just another corporate gifting company. Our ability to provide customers with tailor-made solutions at affordable rates to meet their requirements makes us a favoured partner. We continuously invent and think of fresh and exciting goods to bring our customers.

At value-for-money rates, we are unique in our ability to deliver a diverse range of branded goods.

The gifting catalogue includes custom logo services, electronics like Powerbanks, Speakers, Headphones, Fitness bands, etc. Office Accessories like Leather Bags, Diaries, Pendrives, Desktop Items, Mugs, Bottles, etc., Home Appliances like Crockery, Table Lamps, Pen Stands, Apparels, Vouchers from Amazon, Flipkart, Big Bazaar, etc., Gift cards, Video Brochures, Eatables like Assorted Chocolates, Dryfruits, Handcrafted butter-almond Cookies, and more.

“Corporate gifting has seen a tremendous growth accounting to over 80%, post the pandemic. WE have seen a huge surge in companies having increased their gifting budgets with an average ticket size of almost 15% to 20% more. With the global work landscape shifting to hybrid and remote models, corporate gifting has evolved as a mechanism for businesses to stay connected with their clients, employees, and partners.” Says Harshada Samudre, Founder, Prestige Gifting

Prestige Identity also provides budget-friendly corporate gifts, personalized gifts, and business gifts customized to individual or client requirements. Sending your client, a thoughtful gift is about building relationships and making them feel special.

