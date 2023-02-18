The Clown by Piyusha Pushp hits the stands, set to become a bestseller

New Delhi (India), February 18: The book is the sequel to Pankaj Lochan’s Sigma and the second part of the karmic short stories trilogy by the husband-wife author duo.

The Clown, a book by author Piyusha Pushp, is receiving a very good response since it hit the stands last month and is steadily climbing the charts to become a bestseller.

The Clown is a sequel to “Sigma, as life sums it all” by Pankaj Lochan and the second part of the karmic short stories trilogy by the husband-wife author duo. As with Sigma, the stories in The Clown too are inspired by real people and real events. The book talks about the Rakshasa gana through the stories of seven individuals.

The featuring of different characters using their naturally vested powers for good or bad purposes is the central aspect of The Clown. It reflects on how despite their stellar configurations, the rakshasa (powerful) can choose to use their energy for the greater good or to damage lives around them. It sets into another set of events that feature characters born from different parts of the world and going through circumstances influenced by their actions.

The Clown brings out strong aspects of human life and personality that feature vices ranging from internal tendencies like lying to taking every way possible to ensure justice to external factors like manipulating others for personal benefits. The stories show the darker side of people, but they also reflect the ways of the world.

While the stories baffle the readers, they also set in motion a chain reaction of thoughts that spark their imagination and take them into a world of wonder at the defining nature of human beings.

“The Clown tells stories about good and not about bad. While drifting through the seven life stories, readers will meet a variety of people. They will love some and hate others, but as they end up reading the stories, they will pity them. The readers will feel that the individuals could have made better use of their lives. We are thankful to the readers for the response to The Clown,” says Piyusha Pushp.

The Clown is different from other books that explore the darker aspects of people’s personalities which generally remain hidden or unspoken in the literary world. It shares stories that join the dots with the karmic theory as defined by Sigma, the first book of the trilogy. The two books also set the foundation for the third book that is to follow as a part of the trilogy.

The three books in the trilogy are based on the three ganas. While Sigma was based on Manushya gana and The Clown on Rakshasa gana, the third Deva will be based on the Deva gana.

The Clown has been published by Evincepub Publishing. Running into 324 pages, the book was released worldwide in January. It is available at all leading bookstores as well as online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Goodreads, Kindle, Evincepub Store, etc. It has been distributed in 150+ countries.

