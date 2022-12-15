The Book Fair is from December 15-19 at Delhi Haat, Pitampura

New Delhi, December 14: A five-day book fair has been organised in the city by Kitab Lovers, a Delhi-based startup specialising in selling books at affordable costs. The book fair begins on Thursday (December 15) at Delhi Haat, Pitampura and will conclude on December 19.

The five-day event will feature over 10 lakh new and pre-loved books ranging from over 20+ genres.

What makes Kitab Lovers book fair special is its innovative ‘Load the Box’ concept, wherein customers who visit the fair can make a one-time payment for a box and fill the box with as many books as the box can hold. The boxes are available in three sizes ranging from Rs 1199 to Rs 2999.

Talking about the fair, Rahul Pandey, co-founder of Kitab Lovers, said, “We are delighted to host the book fair in our home town, Delhi. This is our second event in the city this year, and we are so happy to be back. Our book fair offers books at the most affordable costs and, most importantly, serves a wide range of book readers. From toddlers to senior citizens, whether customers are into mystery, self-help, romance, or fiction, we have a book for everyone.”

While talking about the book-reading habits of Indians, Rahul added, “Especially in the digital age that we live in today, the book-reading habit has declined drastically. While the internet and social media offer us tremendous entertainment, they can never replace the wealth of knowledge that a good book can offer. We urge more people, especially parents, to attend our book fair, just browse through the books we have on display, and see if you can fall in love with reading again.”

Since its inception in 2019, Kitab Lovers has hosted over 50 book fairs in 20 cities all over India.

Through its ‘Load the Box’ campaign, Kitab Lovers is on an ambitious mission: to make reading affordable and accessible for every Indian and spread the love and joy for reading all over the country.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor