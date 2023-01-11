The 2023 recipients of the Business Mint Nationwide Awards for Under 30 Emerging Industry Experts

Winners of Business Mint Nationwide Awards for Under 30 Emerging Industry Experts 2023

New Delhi (India), January 11: Industry leaders or influential people are at the forefront of their respective fields and offer the community and general public the most value through their knowledge, seasoned judgment, and precise information. The Nationwide Awards Under 30 Emerging Industry Experts – 2023, which Business Mint is offering, is a significant opportunity to recognise such industry leaders. One of India’s most well-known and most esteemed companies, Nationwide Awards guarantees the highest standards of quality and innovation. The Nationwide Awards Under 30 Industry Experts in 2023, another honour from Business Mint, will be given to experts who have improved business performance by employing innovation in specific industry verticals.

From a range of sectors, including real estate, education, healthcare, marketing, software, aviation, and journalism, more than 3000 submissions were received. A list of businesses, agencies, non-profits, and governmental bodies led by business leaders with successful groups and missions was produced by Business Mint.

Winners of Nationwide Awards Under 30 Emerging Industry Experts – 2023

Harddik Nigam, Global Head Marketing – ScribeEMR – Marketing Category

Karishma Raheja, Group Head – LIQVD ASIA – Digital Experiential Marketing Category

Akshat Arya, Senior Sales Manager – Four Points by Sheraton – Sales in Hospitality Category

Rahul Kumar, Product Owner – Solifi – Financial Technology Category

Anshina Jain, Content Specialist & Strategist – Softude – Content Specialist Category

Sravya Katta, Advocate – Legal & Law Category

Lakshmi Devan, Global Marketing Consultant and Startup Advisor – Brand Advisor Category

Eliza Virani, Producer & Talent Manager – One Digital Entertainment – Talent Management Category

Harshita Jain, Director – Consulting Engineers Group Ltd. – Civil Engineering Category

Rohan Arora, Director of Sales – The Suryaa New Delhi – Business Planning & Development in Hospitality Category

Samir Hayat Khan, Executive Director – Mira IVF – Healthcare Management Category ( IVF )

Ishan Pandya, Consultant Eye Surgeon – Saatvik Eye Hospital – Ophthalmologist Category

Anmol Saxena, Software Engineer 2 – Microsoft – Software Development Category

Mohit Kant, Director of Operations – ASM Castings Pvt. Ltd. – Non-Ferrous Metals Industry Category

Shubhankar Mathur, Head of D2C Retail Technologies – Saffron Edge – Retail Technology Category

Nirpeksh Nandan, Senior Product Manager – Target – Product Management Category ( Data & Analytics)

Yash Jhaveri , Founder & CEO – Medizorb Solutions – Healthcare Products Category

Mehar Deep Kaur, Architect – Architectural Writer Category

Anupam Anand , Anchor, Personality Development Coach & Speaker – Emcee Category

Pooja Goel,Lead – Digital & Ecommerce Initiatives – Sears Holdings India – Strategic Partnerships Category

Sneha Ghosh , Senior Creative Strategist of Obbserv Digital Marketing – Brand Strategist Category

Shailly Kochar Khara, Media Marketing Head – Confidence Petroleum India Ltd – Women in Marketing Category

Vedant Sharma, Head – SportsTiger – Sports Content Category

Alomoy Banerjee, Product Manager – Paharpur Cooling Towers – Sustainability Initiatives Category

Ishita Bagchi, Gender Rights Advocate – @thewannabeeconomist – Gender Rights Advocate Category

Paridhi Jain, Content Marketing – SUGAR Cosmetics – Content Marketing Category

Yethindra Vityala, Doctor | Researcher – International University of Kyrgyzstan – Researcher Category

Hansal Chhabra, Deputy Manager – Adani Digital Labs – Digital Marketing Category

MYNU, Mentalist & Hypnotist – Magic with Mynu – Mentalist Category

Vamsi, Team Lead – Colourmooon Technologies – Web Designing Category

Credibility and reputation are important in today’s competitive business world, according to Mr. Vinay Kanth Korapati, founder of Business Mint, and they don’t come easily. Your organisation may reach new heights if you have a good reputation as an industry authority; nevertheless, a poor reputation may make people question your reliability. If you position yourself as a distinctive thought leader or authority in your industry, it will have a huge impact on your brand. In particular, I’d like to thank and recognise the winners of the Nationwide Awards Under 30 Emerging Industry Experts – 2023. It’s wonderful to see how many industry experts from various locations are collaborating to accomplish our shared goal.

About Business Mint: Business Mint is the one-stop shop for businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to grow professionally through research and recognition approaches. The platform for groups and businesspeople known as Business Mint serves as a means for rewarding hard work. Their sincere endeavor is to understand the amazing business ideas, adventures, and excellent people behind them that make it happen at whatever cost.

