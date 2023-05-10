Tescon Green: The Eco-Friendly Real Estate Developer from India Expands to the US Market

New Delhi (India), May 10: Tescon Green is a reputable real estate developer based out of Navi Mumbai with 15+ years of successful industry presence. It has several award-winning projects in commercial, residential as well as retail spaces added to its portfolio.

Siddharth Khanna, a second-generation entrepreneur with experience in textiles and real estate sectors, is the driving force behind Tescon Green, promoting an “Openness to Change” attitude. The vision of developing high-end yet accessible properties in commercial, residential, and large-scale investment projects across the real estate sector, has led the company to augment its roots in the US. As part of its current office expansion, Tescon Green has recently established an office in Manhattan, New York City. It has future expansion plans in other international markets such as Dubai, Singapore, etc. The company aspires to expand into the international markets to serve the NRI client base and bring in international investments to the country from across the globe. The sole purpose of this expansion is to cater to NRI clients and eventually come up with new projects nationally and internationally.

Tescon operates with an eco-conscious approach to fulfill the vision of creating vibrant and modern infrastructure. The environment-friendly way of life is becoming increasingly significant in today’s scenario as we need to protect Mother Earth from all damage. At Tescon Green, we are committed to promoting eco-friendly construction practices that enable our clients to make informed decisions for their homes, businesses, and the environment. We strive to decode the true essence of the environmentally-conscious building, ensuring that our clients can make smarter and more sustainable choices.

Tescon Green, from its parent company – Vishwa Green Realtors, has inherited a great legacy of fulfilling the dreams of its clients by providing them with innovative and luxurious spaces. With all the innovation in design, technology, and environmental sustainability, Tescon Green has been contributing to global customer satisfaction.

Green construction is increasingly a subject of great concern to administrations around the globe. The building is considered to be green when the impact on the environment and occupants’ quality of life during every step of the building lifecycle is taken care of. The markets for ‘green’ projects in the US and India are considered to be increasing rapidly.

NRIs are increasingly investing in high-end properties today, as these homes align with their lifestyles and offer refuge with higher rates of appreciation and greater lifetime rentals. For NRIs, real estate is a safe investment that has a track record of producing profitable long-term results. Tescon Green’s presence in the world market will pave the way for the NRIs to invest in property with greater trust and reliability.

Tescon Green is committed to sustainability and eco-friendliness, which makes the company different from other developers in the market thereby becoming the number one choice of Indians as well as non-resident Indians.

