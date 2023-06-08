Tempt India forges partnership with Staunch Electronics to manufacture power banks in India, Furthering make-in-India initiative

New Delhi (India), June 7: Tempt, a leading audio technology and lifestyle accessories brand, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Staunch Electronics India, a renowned electronics manufacturing company. The collaboration aims to bolster the Make-in-India initiative by localizing the production of Tempt power banks within the country.

As a prominent player in the mobile accessories industry, Tempt India is committed to delivering high-quality and innovative products to consumers worldwide. With this partnership, Tempt India aims to leverage Staunch Electronics India’s expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to produce its range of power banks domestically, ensuring superior quality control and faster time to market.

The collaboration between Tempt India and Staunch Electronics India aligns with the Indian government’s Make-in-India campaign, which promotes indigenous manufacturing, job creation, and technological self-reliance. By manufacturing Tempt power banks within India, the companies aim to contribute to the growth of the country’s manufacturing sector and enhance the local supply chain.

Mr. Gaurav Khetterpal, CEO and Founder of Tempt India, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are excited to join forces with Staunch Electronics India to bring our advanced power bank technology to the Indian market. This collaboration enables us to offer our customers superior products and supports the government’s vision of making India a global manufacturing hub.”

Staunch Electronics India, renowned for its manufacturing capabilities and commitment to quality, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. Mr. Uditanshu Agarwal, Director of Staunch Electronics India, remarked, “We are delighted to partner with Tempt India and contribute to the Make-in-India initiative. Our advanced manufacturing facilities and skilled workforce, combined with Tempt India’s innovation and market presence, create a powerful synergy that will benefit both companies and the Indian economy.”

Tempt power bank manufacturing localisation will enhance quality control and reduce shipping times and costs, ultimately resulting in greater customer satisfaction. Furthermore, this collaboration will generate employment opportunities within India and foster the development of local talent in the technology and manufacturing sectors.

About Tempt India

Tempt India is a leading audio technology and lifestyle accessories brand dedicated to enhancing the way people experience sound and seamlessly integrating technology into their lives. We specialize in smartwatches, power banks, true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, speakers and more that combine cutting-edge innovation with impeccable design. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Tempt India aims to enhance the mobile experience through its unconventional products.

Join us on our journey to redefine audio technology and lifestyle accessories. Discover the perfect harmony of form and function with Tempt India and experience technology like never before. https://temptindia.com/

About Staunch Electronics India:

Staunch Electronics India is a leading electronics manufacturing company with a reputation for excellence. With advanced facilities and a skilled workforce, Staunch Electronics India specializes in producing high-quality electronic products for diverse industries. The company is committed to fostering innovation, sustainability, and growth within the Indian manufacturing sector.

