Telangana Home Minister, Janab Mohammed Mohmood Ali, Attends Sravani Hospital’s Iftar Party at Madhapur

Madhapur (Hyderabad), April 20: On April 19th, Sravani Hospital hosted an Iftar party in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan. The event was attended by numerous personalities, including the Chief Guest, Telangana Home Minister Janab Mohammed Mohmood Ali.

The event aimed to promote peace, unity, and harmony among people of different faiths and backgrounds, with food and activities offered to guests of all ages and religions. On the day of the event, the Hospital was decorated with Ramzan Theme.

During his speech, Janab Mohammed Mohmood Ali expressed his appreciation for Sravani Hospital’s efforts in promoting communal harmony and providing high-quality medical care in the community. “This is the first time I am attending an iftar party in a hospital in my 40 years of my career. This is the first time that any hospital has ever organized such an event in Hyderabad. I would like to congratulate Sravani Hospital Management for its remarkable efforts in organizing this event and creating a space for people of all religions to come together and celebrate the holy month of Ramadan,” said Janab Mohammed Mohmood Ali.

The Home Minister also commended Hospital CEO Sravani Chettupalli , the hospital’s management, for its commitment to providing advanced medical equipment and world-class infrastructure at the Sravani Hospital Madhapur. He also appreciated Dr. Naveen Chettupalli (Managing Director), Dr. Prasad Neelam for this wonderful Initiative of Iftar Party.

The Iftar party also featured prominent personalities such as Dr. Sajida Khan, a social activist and the first female Muslim music technician in india, Dr. Amjed Ullah Khan Sahab ( Ex Corporator and Youth Leader of MBT Party,Hyderabad)

Dr. Amjed Ullah Khan Sahab, a renowned social activist and former Corporator of Hyderabad, also attended the event and praised the hospital for its outstanding services to the community.

“I am thrilled to attend this event and witness the hospital’s efforts in providing quality healthcare to the community with compassion and dedication,” said Sajidha Khan.

Overall, the event was a grand success, with guests expressing their appreciation for the hospital’s efforts in creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.

Sravani Hospitals is committed to providing comprehensive, compassionate care to patients and promoting communal harmony in the community. The hospital plans to organize many more events in the future, fostering unity and love among people of all faiths and cultures.

Sravani Hospitals is a multi speciality hospital which is spread across 25000 sq.ft and is a state-of-the-art 75-bed with 10-plus specialities located in the prime location of Madhapur, Hyderabad. The core values of Sravani Hospitals are focused on providing excellent medical care with ‘patient first’ principle with utmost respect, integrity and service.

