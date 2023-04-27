Tea with Tvara' - an initiative by Tvara Mehta to build awareness and promote dialogue

Tvara Mehta is a well-known personality in Ahmedabad. She has created plays, acted in web series and short films and also appeared in TVCs. She has endorsed lots of famous brands as a digital creator. She has been hosting a series of meetups called 'Tea With Tvara', where citizens come together and discuss current issues and also build their network.

Ask Tvara about what inspired her for this initiative, and she says, "I need to have an understanding of different perspectives in my line of work. So I believe meeting new people and listening to them is actually an extended part of my work. Meeting them and talking to them about various topics inspires me a lot. I also feel to truly create something worthwhile, it needs to ripen through different perspectives. I was being approached to promote several cafes and felt that rather than the same old promotional videoes and events, I should try and host meetups which would help bring a positive change. I also wanted it to serve as a platform for artists, entrepreneurs and people looking to expand their connections in relevant fields. So that's how 'Tea with Tvara' was conceptualised."

She adds, "These meetups are hosted at different cafes and restaurants. Guest speakers and experts are invited to join these discussions, according to the subject. These events are conducted for the citizens, and anyone can participate. The participants benefit from these discussions and also get an opportunity to network."

Tvara has hosted these meetups at many popular cafes/restaurants in the city. One can get access to these from the All Events app. Every month, one cafe is selected, and the event is hosted on a Sunday during tea time. One topic is selected and shared across social media, and interested people join the meeting. The topics covered so far are 'Creators & Photographers', 'Filmmaking', 'Book exchange', 'Plastic problem', 'Music scene', 'Being an LGBTQ ally' and 'Art of Storytelling' to name a few.

The food joints curate a special menu for these meets. Tvara says, "There is something intimate about sharing a beverage or food with strangers - it helps one to break the ice and feel comfortable. These meetups have unrestricted dialogues, so it helps to form a camaraderie while the participants discuss."

These events aren't filmed or recorded so that everyone can share their opinion honestly. However, they surely take some pictures and group photos to document the meetings. The menu is also sometimes designed according to the theme of the topic chosen to be discussed.

Tvara says, "We usually have a format for each meetup. The participants introduce themselves, offer their opinions/suggestions about the topic, and lastly, we come to a solution- about specific actions and steps we can take as individuals. I have benefited greatly from these meetups, and thank everyone who has been a part of them. The participants have also been able to network with these meetups - I remember once, while I was leaving after the meetup, some people were still sitting at the cafe and talking to each other. Such incidents always bring a smile to my face."