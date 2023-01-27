Tata Salt Encourages Kids of Ahmedabad to Ask Questions for the Nation

As part of its latest ‘Har Sawaal Uthega’ initiative, Tata Salt is conducting a nation-wide campaign in more than 300 schools to encourage children to ask questions as they have the power to shape a better tomorrow

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 26: Keeping the theme of ‘Desh Ki Sehat, Desh Ka Namak’ at its core, Tata Salt, a pioneer and market leader in India’s branded iodized salt segment, has launched a nationwide Republic Day campaign called Desh Ke Liye #HarSawaalUthega. With its 360-degree approach, the campaign aims to empower children by providing them with a one-of-a-kind platform to raise questions that could spark relevant conversations and nudge a societal change.

As a run up to Republic Day, the campaign has gone on-ground and aims to engage with students across India covering states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Chennai, Karnataka, U.P and Rajasthan among other states.

The on-ground event was successfully conducted in Ahmedabad city in Rajasthan English Higher Secondary School with attendance of more than 250 students. Some pertinent questions were raised by the students including “Why do some people sleep on the roadside?”, “Why do people waste food in the country when many sleep hungry”, “Why do we have electricity but rural India doesn’t?” amongst others.

These questions were answered by honorable dignitaries including Srimati Darshanaben Vaghela, MLA, Asarwa Ahmedabad , Shri Sushil Agarwal (IPS), DCP Zone 3 Ahmedabad, Shri A K Khandelwal IRS, Principal Chief Commissioner Income Tax , Dr. Kanan Desai (IPS), Deputy commissioner of Police Zone -4, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Mr. Ashokji Bafna (School Trustee) & Mr. Deepchandji Bafna (School Trustee) More than 350 exhilarating questions were raised by the students and 50 best questions were shortlisted for the event. The jury awarded prestigious books to Top 3 students from the batch of 50. All the students who participated in the event were lauded by TATA Salt and awarded with participation certificates.

As part of the campaign, Tata Salt will organize city wide events across India covering private and government schools educating 30,000+ students and giving them a platform to raise their questions. The brand will reward selected students based on their questions, which will be shortlisted by a jury comprising of Policy Makers, Educationists, School Management, Police Officers, Celebrities and Bureaucrats.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods- India, Tata Consumer Products, states, “Children can really reframe our thinking! They question what we are willing to accept as status quo and that challenge forces change. Desh ke liye #HarSawalUthega is a platform that endeavours to surface these real questions. We’ve received such insightful, provocative questions already and are enthused with the awareness and change the next generation is willing to imagine. Tata Salt is one of India’s most trusted brand, and we definitely want to partner this journey of fuelling an entire generation of kids to raise their questions and contribute to a better tomorrow.”

Mr. Sahil Arora, CEO, TSL said “We are proud to partner with TATA Salt on this noble and innovative initiative, we look forward to invigorating questions from the students. The questions asked by students are thought provoking and touch upon several social issues.”

Srimati Darshanaben Vaghela, MLA, Asarwa Ahmedabad mentioned “This unique project, designed by Tata Salt and executed by TSL will have a huge impact on the thought process of the students across the country. I thank the TSL team for inviting me to this event and giving me an opportunity to answer some really interesting questions”.

Shri Sushil Agarwal, DCP, ZONE 3, Ahmedabad stated “It is my honor to be a part of this thought-provoking initiative by Tata Salt which aims at increasing the confidence of the students to ask more and more questions. I would like to thank theThe Social Lab (TSL) team for inviting me to be a part of the event as such campaigns will help the future generations in understanding how the world, at large, works and will add on to their curiosity of getting answers to all the questions that they have in mind”

Shri A K Khandelwal (IRS), Principal Chief Commissioner Income Tax said “Projects like these shape the future of our country and I am glad that we have such talented students in the country who have such unique questions to ask. I would like to thank Tata Salt for coming up with this initiative and The Social Lab team for inviting me to be a part of this campaign.”

Dr. Kanan Desai, Deputy commissioner of Police Zone -4, Ahmedabad, Gujarat stated “I am honoured to be a part of this wonderful initiative which has been given shape by Tata Salt and executed by TSL team. I would like to congratulate every student who participated in this campaign and would like to urge the young generation to ask more questions and get clarity on what they think matters to them. The enthusiasm of each of these students showed how important it is for this generation to get answers to their questions.”

C.A. Adesh Gupta, Director (Advisory Board), TSL stated “We are delighted by the response we have received for this program not only from the schools but our dignitaries who have had a fantastic time answering these questions. Such programs should be conducted more often to build the confidence of children.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)