Tanmatra Ventures Private Limited’s Popular Brand ACTIZEET Launches ACTIZEET Saffron, Pure Kashmiri Kesar, Premium Grade

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 18: Tanmatra Ventures Private Limited’s popular brand ACTIZEET is proud to announce the launch of ACTIZEET Saffron, Pure Kashmiri Kesar, Premium Grade. This premium-grade saffron is handpicked from the finest saffron fields in Kashmir and is of the highest quality and purity.

Saffron, also known as “Kesar” is renowned for its rich, deep red color and intense aroma and is used in a wide range of culinary and medicinal applications. It is also a popular ingredient in Ayurvedic medicine and cosmetics.

ACTIZEET Saffron is 100% pure and natural, with no additives or preservatives. It is also sustainably sourced, ensuring that it is environmentally friendly and ethically produced. “We are thrilled to launch ACTIZEET Saffron, Pure Kashmiri Kesar. At Tanmatra Ventures Private Limited, we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and this saffron is no exception,” said Mr. Tapas Kumar Biswas, CEO of Tanmatra Ventures Private Limited.

Additionally, the launch of ACTIZEET Saffron, Pure Kashmiri Kesar, is a significant milestone for Tanmatra Ventures Private Limited and its popular brand ACTIZEET. It reflects the brand’s dedication to providing customers with high-quality and authentic products. The premium-grade saffron is carefully handpicked from the saffron fields of Pampore, Kashmir, known for producing some of the best saffron in the world.

ACTIZEET Saffron is also packaged in airtight containers to preserve its freshness and aroma. This ensures that customers receive a product that is of the highest quality and purity. The packaging is also designed to be user-friendly and easy to use, making it ideal for both home chefs and professional chefs.

The company is also committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing. ACTIZEET Saffron is sustainably sourced, ensuring that it is environmentally friendly and ethically produced. The company supports the local farmers and their families, who are essential for the production of saffron.

“We are excited to offer our customers the opportunity to experience the authentic taste and aroma of pure Kashmiri saffron with ACTIZEET Saffron. We believe that this product will be a valuable addition to any kitchen and we look forward to receiving feedback from our customers.” said Mr. Tapas Kumar Biswas, CEO of Tanmatra Ventures Private Limited.

ACTIZEET Saffron, Pure Kashmiri Kesar, Premium Grade is available for purchase on our website and on major e-commerce platforms. Customers can also find it in selected retail outlets across India.

For more information on ACTIZEET Saffron, Pure Kashmiri Kesar, Premium Grade, or to place an order, please visit the ACTIZEET website https://actizeet.in/.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)