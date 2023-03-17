Tamara Leisure Experiences Receives Multiple International Travel Awards at Global Tourism Trade Fair – ITB Berlin

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 15: Tamara Leisure Experiences, a responsible hospitality group was recognised for both organisational and individual excellence by the PATWA (Pacific Area Travel Writers Association) at the ITB Convention in Berlin this month.

PATWA awarded Tamara Leisure Experiences international recognition under the category of ‘Boutique Hotel Chain of the Year – India’. Additionally, the group’s Vice President of Operations, Mr. Manoj Mathew was awarded under the category of ‘Best Professional: Hospitality Operations’.

Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director of Tamara Leisure Experiences, was invited to speak at the award ceremony, held as part of the PATWA World Tourism and Aviation Leaders Summit.

While addressing the theme, ‘New Initiatives in World Tourism’, Shruti focused on operational philosophies that can guide sustainable practices in the travel industry: “The well-being of local, resident and indigenous communities is vital to preserving the cultural, ecological and economic integrity of a destination. We have to accept that the climate emergency disproportionately impacts rural, agricultural communities, particularly women. To be resilient, we must cohesively mitigate external shocks that affect the landscape, local livelihoods and sustainable tourism to a destination.”

The topic of innovation in tourism was also addressed by venerated leaders: Winnie Muchanyuka – CEO of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Mr. Alain St. Ange – Former Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports, and Marine, Republic of Seychelles, Georgi Alipiev, Director of International and Visa Affairs Directorate, Ministry of Tourism of the Republic Bulgaria, and Mr. H. E. Edmund Bartlett – Minister of Tourism Jamaica.

This year, the ITB Convention centred on ‘Mastering Transformation’ within Tourism, with a strong focus on sustainability. Tamara Leisure Experiences has grown to become a thought leader in sustainable tourism in India. At the ITB convention, the group introduced their NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) Certified Ayurvedic resort: Amal Tamara, on a global stage.

Tamara Leisure Experiences is a responsible hospitality group that operates three hotel brands: The Tamara Resorts (luxury properties), O by Tamara (upscale business hotels) and the Lilac Hotels (a mid-segment chain). The group also operates four business hotels in Germany. Since its inception, Tamara has been a frontrunner in inventing and adopting comprehensively sustainable business practices that among other things account for environmental wellness, social equity and the economic upliftment of local communities.

