Tamadoge (TAMA) vs Orbeon Protocol (ORBN); Which Coin is Better for the NFT market?

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a relatively new project looking to lean on the popularity of the Tamagotchi pet collections, and existing memcoins like Dogecoin. The project has just dropped some new NFTs and offers investors the ability to own Tamadoge digital pets. Orbeon Protocol (OBRN) is a brand-new project seeking to democratize investment in the private equity market.

The investing will be done via NFTs, and these will allow fractional investment in crypto and tech startups for smaller investors, as well as a native ORBN token that has already seen 100% growth during presale. In this article, we will discuss the outlook for both projects and their potential effects on the NFT market.

Tamadoge counts on memes to build interest Tamadoge (TAMA) may do well as the project seeks to leverage the success of two key phenomena in Tamagotchi and Dogecoin. The former is a collectible game where users need to care for virtual pets, while the latter is the original meme coin in the crypto industry.

Tamadoge’s team has just launched a range of NFTs but these first 100 Tamadoges are considerably rare. Another 10,000 Tamadoge NFTs are coming, allowing a wider range of investors to join the platform. The problem for Tamadoge will likely come later when users find no utility with the NFTs.

The project has said that it will move into the metaverse, but investors could get bored of that very easily and may lack the commitment to earn any long-term rewards.

Many investors may snap up Tamdoge NFTs and then lose interest quickly in a virtual metaverse pet, in favour of projects that offer real-world use cases. However, some users have speculated a more bullish future for Tamadoge if the developers can provide more utility in the project as time goes on.

Oberon Protocol brings startup investment to NFTs Orbeon Protocol is a decentralised investment platform that wants to bring something unique to the world of blockchain investing with a plan to open up the world of venture capital to the average investor.

Funding rounds in the venture capital industry are typically only reserved for top investment firms, and Orbeon aims to change this. Unique and innovative startups can be minted as fractionalized NFTs on the Orbeon platform, with each NFT representing an investment into the company.

These NFTs can be purchased for as little as $1, providing accessibility for everyday investors as well as quicker fundraising for early-stage companies.

The native ORBN token is the governance and utility token of the Orbeon Protocol platform, and grants holders access to staking rewards and governance votes on the project’s developments. Further perks will include a reduction in trading fees and early access to hot new investment rounds.

Orbeon protocol is being praised for a unique idea that can bring real-world utility to non-fungible token collections. The project is currently in a token presale and investors are rushing to purchase ORBN tokens for $0.004. However, analysts have predicted that with present demand, the price of ORBN will surge to $0.24, by a factor of 6000%.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in

