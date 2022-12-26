Taj Indian Group to launch fruit juices in Europe, India: Founder Harpreet Singh

New Delhi (India), December 26: Warsaw: Poland-based Taj Indian Group, which has created a niche in Europe with its range of beers and wines, is set to launch fruit juices in Europe and India.

Taj Indian Group was established by Indian-origin entrepreneur Harpreet Singh in 2020. The group launched beers and wines under the brand name Taj Indian in Europe a year back, and it is already the top-selling beer and wine brand in Europe. The name is inspired by the Taj Mahal.

Founder of Taj Indian Group Harpreet Singh, who has been living in Poland for the last 15 years, said that “We have received a very good response, and we are number one across Europe. We are now gearing up to launch a range of delicious and healthy fruit juices in Europe under the brand name Ryna Taste of Nature. The juices will be made in India and offer the freshness and goodness of the best Indian fruits. The juices will be launched simultaneously in India, too, before the festival of Holi in March,”

Ryna Taste of Nature juices will be launched in mango, litchi, guava, orange, and pomegranate flavours. Taj Indian Group will launch juices under the brand name Ryna Taste of Nature. The company is trying to tie up with distributors in Europe and India for the launch.

Buoyed by the response its beers and wines have received from customers in Europe, Taj Indian Group is also introducing the same products in India and the US.

“A large segment in India and the US prefer beers and wines. We are confident beer and wine lovers will saviour our drinks’ rich and authentic tastes,” he added.

Visit us:- https://tajindian.eu/

