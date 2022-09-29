Taiwan Expo India 2022 kicks off in Mumbai

The sixth edition of the much-awaited Taiwan Expo India encompassing exhibitions, and networking events had a stupendous start on Wednesday, 28th September. 'The three-day multimodal event was inaugurated virtually by Mr. James Huang, Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) all the way from Taiwan.

Themed around the concept of “Together Towards Tomorrow, Taiwan Expo 2022 offers a one of its kind and extremely relevant platform for interested Taiwanese brands to make inroads into the Indian market having unrivalled networking opportunities with new and existing clients. The flagship event of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) features 26 iconic brands showcasing 52 latest products spread across 4 themed pavilions at the physical exhibition and around 100 exhibitors in the virtual pavilion. The multimodal format allows visitors to participate in this prestigious event physically and/or virtually. The expo has garnered the attention of more than 500 Indian businesses with more than 500 registrations for B2B online meetings so far, this year.

At the expo, the visitors will get a first-hand experience of revolutionary technologies and best-in-class products made by iconic Taiwanese brands under smart manufacturing, ICT, smart city, transportation, healthcare, lifestyle, beauty & skincare, smart agriculture categories. Some of the interesting displays include Yee Jee Technology's Tire Sealant, National Chung Cheng University's Bamboo Air Purifier, Rice Ear Ltd’s LUFT Cube- Portable Air Purifier, Advanced-Connectek’s Automobile Electronics, Charder Electronic Co Ltd's MA601 Body Composition Analyzer and First Rank Co Ltd’s SAEKO JET Racing Swimming Goggles S58UV among others.

The three-day event will also host a series of seminars and webinars on industry relevant topics, and also conduct over 1,000 meetings curated to strengthen business prospects between the two nations. Indian buyers and traders are particularly interested in Taiwan’s latest offering on technology & industrial solutions front, and what better platform than this.

The expo has been instrumental in shaping the economic, cultural and educational exchanges between the two countries. The cumulative FDI inflow from Taiwan to India from April 2000 to June 2022 was $755.84 million, testifying that both the countries are a natural fit for each other given their shared values and economic potential. The expo will give further momentum to the burgeoning bilateral trade between India and Taiwan, which grew from $2 billion in 2006 to $5.7 billion in 2021, a whopping growth of 185%.

Since its inception in 2017, Taiwan Expo has brought together 4000 exhibitors to over 420,000 visitors, creating business value in excess of USD 1.3 billion. The platform aims at creating a world of possibilities across industries to expand manufacturing capacities, discover new avenues for technology absorption & aide in business transformation.

