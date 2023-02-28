Systango Technologies SME IPO scheduled to open on 2nd March: at a price band of Rs. 85-Rs.90 per share

New Delhi (India), February 27: With a focus on data and analytics, Systango Technologies Ltd is getting ready to launch its initial public offering (IPO) with an issue size of Rs 32.88-34.82 Cr. The company is in the business of providing software solutions that allow businesses to design, implement, and manage their own customised digital platforms, including Web2, Web3, and mobile applications. The Company has served Clients across Sectors like FinTech, Fantasy Sports, Hospitality etc.

The issue includes a fresh Issue of up to 38,68,800 equity shares of the company, with 1,96,800 equity shares reserved for market makers and 36,72,000 equity shares reserved for a net issue to the public. Systango Technologies IPO comes with a price band of Rs 85-90/share at face value of Rs 10 per share, and the issue is scheduled to open on 02nd March 2023 and will close on 06th March 2023. The Systango Technologies IPO allotment status will be made public on March 10, 2023, and the company is expected to get listed on NSE EMERGE on March 15, 2023.

Systango Technologies is launching its IPO with an aim for strategic investment and acquisitions, investment in subsidiaries, and to meet working capital requirements. The IPO comes with a bid lot of 1600. Systango Technologies IPO is lead managed by Hem Securities, and Bigshare Services Private Limited will be the registrar to the issue. According to the terms of the offer, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) are entitled to 50% of the net offer, HNIs and NIIs to 15%, and retail investors to the remaining 35%.

From FY20 to FY22, the company’s top line increased at a CAGR of 51%, while EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 56%. The bottom line of the company saw a CAGR of 68% between FY20 and FY22. In FY22, the company’s ROE was 49.83%, and its ROCE was 47.62%. On a consolidated basis, the company’s EBITDA margin for FY22 was 22.78%, while its PAT margin for the same year was 21.78%. The majority of Systango Technologies Ltd’s revenue comes from export sales, and the firm serves a variety of clients in ten different countries with the help of its subsidiaries. The company has its headquarters in an Indore Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which enables it to take advantage of tax perks in accordance with SEZ rules. The business operations of the company are further assisted by its fully owned subsidiary firms, Isystango Ltd. in the UK and Systango LLC in the USA.

