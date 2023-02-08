— Lautier heritage and cutting-edge innovation of Symrise combined

— Building of factory in Grasse, returning Lautier to its roots

— Focus on artisan sustainably cultivated Mediterranean flowers & plants

New Delhi (India), February 8: Symrise launches naturals brand Maison Lautier 1795 and its first three product ranges. Maison Lautier 1795 is reimagining natural perfumery by connecting the craft and métiers of the past with the innovations of the future. Built on the foundations of the heritage brand Lautier Fils, the new brand combines Grassois savoir-faire with cutting-edge innovation to create a contemporary house with a sustainable vision for natural ingredients. This will enable it to produce grand cru natural essences curated, crafted, and sourced sustainably from the four corners of the world.

Symrise is building a factory in Grasse for Maison Lautier in 1795 to reinforce its position in natural raw materials. This will complement its existing factories in Holzminden, Germany, and Madagascar. The return to Grasse goes beyond a symbolic gesture. The company intends to source as much raw material as possible locally, providing a boost to local cultivators. ‘Made in France’ will therefore form an important part of the product identity. This will add to the exceptional quality, sustainability, and ethical business practices that have historically formed part of the Lautier brand. Similarly, the new house works only with brands that share the same values, a reciprocal philosophy – and a deep-rooted love for nature.

In the first phase of its operation, Maison Lautier 1795 will focus on three product lines: the Artisan Range, the Madagascar Range, and the Supernature Range.

The savoir-faire of the craftspeople has inspired the Artisan Range. Their passion and intimate knowledge of plants and flowers form the lifeblood of Maison Lautier in 1795. The range applies generations of craft and expertise to nature at its finest.

The Madagascar Range relates to the island from which Maison Lautier 1795 will source many of its ingredients. The Range captures the place’s sense of abundant fertility and timelessness. The perfumes and scents that abound there combine to create truly unique fragrances. This distills Madagascar’s essence of pure nature: wild, raw, mysterious, and magnificent. With its backward integrated value chain, from the plant to the essential oil, Symrise sources a variety of precious natural raw materials on the island. It runs its own operations, and employees work with smallholder farmers the whole year round. This industry-unique approach ensures benefits for all members along the value chain – from the growers to the consumers of the scents.

The Supernature range brings the best of nature together with the innovations of the future. Maison Lautier 1795 cultivates some of the richest and most fertile terroirs in the world. It also amplifies these naturals by using innovative techniques in sourcing, upcycling, and cold treatment, such as the patented SymTrap® method of extracting scents from food byproducts. In this way, Supernature applies science to form a symbiosis of nature, craft, and ingenuity: innovations harnessing the pure energy of the natural world.

Ricardo Omori, Senior VP of Global Fine Fragrance at Symrise, says: “We are combining the rich heritage and pioneering legacy of Grasse’s Lautier Fils with our own technological innovations – and Madagascar’s raw abundant nature. Together, these elements form a new entity: Maison Lautier 1795, a truly modern brand with deep roots in the history of scent-making. For us, returning to working with naturals comes with several facets. We consider it important to include elements of previous eras because we respect the Lautier legacy so much. Also, we genuinely want to incorporate sustainable practices from planting to the final product.”

Camille Quintin, Supply Chain Director Maison Lautier 1795, says: “We feel honored by this incredible opportunity and to receive the chance to participate in writing the history of Lautier. This heritage of knowledge built on the will to undertake, innovate, perfect, to reach excellence animates us more than ever today. We know that the quality of a product begins at its source at the level of the plant and its producer. We find it necessary to create a link between the actors to give meaning to our activity. The environment, social engagement, the sustainability of our supply chains, the quality of our relationships with our partners, and the optimization of our processes form essential values that our products reflect in every facet.”

As a contemporary brand, Maison Lautier 1795 builds on ancient roots. Lautier, the genuinely iconic French supplier of natural ingredients for fragrances and flavors, was founded in Grasse in 1795. From humble beginnings, Lautier grew into a world leader with a catalog of over a thousand natural products, one of the industry’s largest. On its journey, the company has always followed the mission to supply premium ingredients while also protecting its partner communities and nature, making sure to draw on sustainable sources. This, together with innovations in sustainability and quality, Maison Lautier 1795 now looks to enshrine in its own legacy: a new heritage for future generations.

A pre-launch event has taken place in Grasse on June 7, 2022. The Mayor of Grasse & Saint Cezaire as well as a raft of local dignitaries were attending the event. The official commercial launch has just taken place at the World Perfumery Congress on June 29, 2022, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida. It has featured the first collection of fifteen carefully selected raw ingredients.

It included vanilla, geranium, longoza, pink pepper leaf, and mandarin from Madagascar. It showcased from the Artisan Range, iris, sandalwood dreche, jasmine and boya, complemented by the natural fruit collection of strawberry, apple, cranberry, banana, and blackcurrant from Supernature Range.

About Maison Lautier 1795

Maison Lautier 1795, a modern fragrance house, builds on ancient foundations. It produces grand cru natural essences curated, crafted, and sourced sustainably from the four corners of the world. These high-quality, sophisticated, and ethically sourced core ingredients come together to create extraordinary fragrances. It works with brands that share the same values, a reciprocal philosophy – and a deep-rooted love for nature.

The name Lautier has formed a part of the world of scent-making since the family company was founded in 1795. Lautier Fils, as it became in 1862, belonged to the first fragrance ingredients factories to be based in Grasse, developing natural essences for perfumes that were traded worldwide.

Since the mid-1990s, Lautier Fils has played an integral role in the heritage brands portfolio of Symrise. It has since been relaunched and renamed Maison Lautier in 1795 to represent Symrise’s vision of natural ingredients.

Symrise has rebuilt the house of Lautier Fils to become Maison Lautier 1795 to create a portfolio of luxurious, sustainable natural ingredients that combine the very best of Grassois savoir-faire with cutting-edge innovation. This resulted in a house driven by the same passion for innovation as the original company, putting people at the center of the relentless search for quality. They form the underlying strength of the brand.

The symbiosis of nature, craft, and innovation has resulted in a palette of sustainable grand cru ingredients – fifty unique essences with highly original olfactive qualities, with more to come. These include iconic fragrance ingredients such as rose and upcycled sandalwood, alongside never-ending experimentation. As a result, all our ingredients offer new and surprising olfactive notes.

About Symrise:

Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, food, nutrition, and cosmetic ingredients. Its clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and producers of nutritional supplements and pet food.

Its sales of € 3.8 billion in the 2021 fiscal year make Symrise a leading global provider. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group is represented by more than 100 locations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and Latin America.

Symrise works with its clients to develop new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that form an integral part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked as part of this process. Symrise – always inspiring more …

