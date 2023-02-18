Syed Irfanuddin, owner of the NGO RR Charitable Trust and a dynamic entrepreneur, wins hearts worldwide |

There are two sets of people and professionals across the world. The first set are those who believes in only focusing on following their dreams and aspirations in life, while the other are the ones who believes in crossing boundaries and walking on unconventional paths to work for the betterment of others. The people from the latter category are those who ensure to work toward the genuine goal of spreading the good among others and inspiring more kindness and generosity across societies and communities of the world through their philanthropy, just like serial entrepreneur Syed Irfanuddin has been doing and raising the bar for others even as a humanitarian.

Over the years, this dynamic business gentleman has achieved massive buzz for the kind of work he has done as a director at his father-led empire Red Rose Group of Companies based in Hyderabad, India, but now he is also turning heads by being the frontrunner and owner of the NGO RR Charitable Trust that has been saving children from hunger and doing many other noteworthy work for people in need. The NGO makes sure to help the underprivileged with small donations, provide meals to malnourished children daily, and make every possible effort that can help them come out of the crisis in their lives.

Syed Irfanuddin attributes the success and growth of the NGO to his visionary father, a one-of-a-kind serial entrepreneur whose constant motivation has kept the fire blazing within every volunteer at the NGO to do their best for the betterment of people in need. His drive today is to reach new heights and take forward his family business in the retail industry. He excels at checking the daily operations in the company’s Pan Masala division, construction business, and charity work of the Red Rose Group ( http://www.redrosegroup.in/ ), where he also oversees varied aspects of each of his ventures and ensures to run them smoothly and efficiently.

The young entrepreneur and humanitarian wants to remain dedicated in his efforts toward giving back to communities through his NGO and lending a hand to the disadvantaged.



This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in.