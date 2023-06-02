Swanath Foundation celebrates International Foster Care Day, presence of Shreya Bharatiya, Suresh Bhageriya, Atul Kharate, Deepak Diwan, Manoj Panchal

New Delhi (India), June 2: International Foster Care Day 2023 was celebrated by Swanath Foundation at Kala shetra Art Studio located in Andheri, Mumbai. Founder and Managing Trustee of Swanath Foundation Shreya Bharatiya, Trustees Sarika Mahotra and Gagan Mahotra, along with many celebrities, were present as chief guests on occasion, including Suresh Bhageriya, Chairman of Bhageriya Group of Industries, Atul Kharate, COO of Indian Oil Adani Ventures Ltd. Deepak Diwan, Founder and Director of Kala shetra Art Studio, Motivational Speaker & Founder and Communications Manager Janiv Seva Manoj Panchal and Prabhakar Chauhan SNDT Director are noteworthy.

All the special guests formally started the program by lighting the lamp, after which Shreya Bharatiya, Founder and Managing Trustee of Swanath Foundation, told that the special guest of the program Mr. Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Cabinet Minister Women and Child Development Department), was about to come here but Due to an important meeting he could not be present here, but his blessings have always been with our organization.

Let us tell you that under the Foster Care Scheme of the Women and Child Development Department, there is a facility for the upbringing of orphans.

Shreya Bharatiya said that Lord Krishna is the first foster child, so we all should call such orphans by the name of Swanath and not Anath. Orphan sounds like a negative, weak and incapable word. They don’t want this weakness, helplessness, negativity and sympathy. These children are not orphans. They are their own Naths. Har bachhe ko Parivar “Every child should get a family” is the slogan of our organization, and we all are working in this direction and want to spread this message to society and among the parents.

Shreya Bharatiya further said that the service that takes care of such orphans is called foster care. Indian society and culture have been such that there is no need for an orphanage here. Such children do not only need food and drink, but they also need the love of their parents. We, on behalf of the Swanath Foundation, have gone to different states across the country in search of such a family. Through this organization, we are working in the interest of the children. It is our wish that all the children living in orphanage can get a better family.

Gagan Mahotra said that we are trying to make people aware of foster care. Adoption is not the only option, but foster care is also a better option. We are taking forward the concept of an orphanage-free India. The biggest thing is that people should understand the meaning of this word on Foster Care Day. Adoption takes 5 – 6 years, whereas the foster process is completed in 3 to 6 months.

Atul Kharate, COO of Indian Oil Adani Venture Limited, said that this topic was new to us as well. Shreya Bharatiya Ji is doing unique work as a mission under Swanath Foundation. Whatever support we have in this matter, we will do it.

Suresh Bhageriya, Chairman of Bhageriya Group of Industries, said that Shreya Bharatiya ji is doing very good and noble work. I take responsibility for 5 such children and appeal to all to take forward this initiative of the Swanath Foundation. Spreading awareness about foster care in society is very important.

Prabhakar Chouhan of SNDT was also present here as a special guest. He said that many, many congratulations to Shreya Bharatiya, the founder of Swanath Foundation; she needs more encouragement for the important work she is doing. Her vision and concept of orphanage-free India are unique. We are working closely with them, and many necessary steps are being taken in this direction. Swanath Foundation aims at empowering children who are in need of care, nurture and protection. Shreya Bharatiya’s organization is continuously working towards protecting the rights of children, supporting government policies and implementing them, which is commendable.

