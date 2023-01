SVP Global Textiles Ltd Reports Income from Operations of Rs. 301.81 crore in Q3FY23

Company has improved in operations with substantial improvement in EBITDA margins even after very high raw cotton prices.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: SVP Global Textiles Ltd, one of the largest compact cotton yarn manufacturers and leading multinational textiles company, has reported a Total Income from Operations of Rs. 301.81 crores for the quarter ended December 2022, rise of 2.62% Q-o-Q from Rs. 294.10 crore reported in the quarter ended September 2022. EBITDA for Q3FY23 was reported at Rs.75.83 crore – higher by 95.7% Q-o-Q from Rs. 38.75 crore reported for Q2FY23. The company has improved on operational margins and able to reduce the loss from Rs. 20.35 Crore in Q2FY23 to Rs. 5.54 crore in Q3FY23. Going forward, company aims substantial debt reduction, de-leverage balance sheet while adopting asset-light business model.

Q3FY23 Business Highlights:-

– EBITDA Margins more than double to 25.12% and able to reduce losses substantially

– Company to focus on debt reduction and de-leveraging balance Sheet

– Company has a vision to be a fully integrated textile company from Fibre-to-Fashion with forward integration into Fabric, Technical Textiles and Garments to create a brand of its own.

– Board has reviewed to execute pending projects so that benefit under PLI scheme can be availed

For the nine months ended Dec 2022, company has reported Income from operations of Rs. 876.39 crore with EBITDA of Rs. 136.8 crore. The board of directors reviewed and discussed earlier intimation of selection of SVP Global Textiles Ltd under the PLI scheme to execute earliest pending project so that the benefits under the PLI scheme can be availed.

Maj Gen OP Gulia, SM, VSM (retd), CEO, SVP Global Textiles Ltd said, “We are very pleased with the company’s performance in Q3FY23 and expect to report even better growth numbers in the coming quarters. Inspite of high raw material prices, company was able to reduce losses during the quarter by improving on operational and financial efficiencies resulting in substantial improvement in EBITDA margins to 25.12% in December quarter. The company is in process of analysing various restructuring options available with the company and aims substantial debt reduction by disposal of non-core assets, de-leverage balance sheet while adopting asset-light business.”

The company has a vision to be a fully integrated textile company from Fibre-to-Fashion with forward integration into Fabric, Technical Textiles and Garments to create a brand of its own.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)