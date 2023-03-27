Susheel Shines in “Selfiee” with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi

New Delhi (India), March 23: The popularity of a film largely depends on the characters and their appeal. Indian cinema has a unique style and flavour, and character artists play a crucial role in creating characters that fit within the world of the film. They play a crucial role in creating and engaging characters that help to tell the story and enhance the cinematic experience for the audience.

Susheel Bonthiyaal is one such artist who is been playing pivotal roles in the Bollywood industry. He is a trained actor from National School of Drama. Susheel hails originally from Uttarakhand but brought up in Lucknow. Though his parents were bit reluctant with him for pursuing acting as a profession, but Susheel’s passion for acting and a belief in hard work and talent with a strong determination of ‘no looking back’ moment brought him to Mumbai.

Susheel Bonthiyaal is known for his performance in TV show “Phulwa” where he played the character of a doting father. His character of a personal secretary in the movie “Gulaab gang” with Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla was remarkable. In ‘Billu’ known for Irrfan Khan and Shahrukh Khan, Susheel played a small character as Irrfan’s friend. And in another remarkable film, ‘Kaagaz’ Susheel bagged only one scene with Pankaj Tripathi as an Government Officer, where he showed, what is called ‘the metal of an actor’. He also did good character roles in few web shows like, ‘The Chargesheet’, ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’, ‘Crash Course’.

Susheel Bonthiyaal like many NSD actors who have come to limelight in Bollywood has recently played an very interesting character of RTO Main Officer in the film ‘Selfiee’ starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. Selfiee is one such film where the world of Bollywood is created having all real characters.

The plot of Selfiee is interesting and the device of Road safety campaigns which generally ambassador’s Akshay Kumar these days has been brilliantly brought up by making a real time chaos by common man played by Emraan who is a big fan of Akshay. Right from Akshay Kumar, the superstar playing his own self, Emraan Hashmi, a Traffic Inspector representing the common man, Akashdeep playing a Bollywood producer, Abhimanyu played the role of a rival star actor who are always lagging in this fame race and amongst them Susheel Bonthiyaal played his part as a responsible RTO Main Officer who balanced the situation in the movie controlling on one side, the Superstar Akshay Kumar and on the other his subordinate, RTO Traffic Inspector, Emraan Hashmi.

Susheel is such an actor who knows the trick to handle and balance any character. He plays his role creating visually appealing moments that help to tell the story. And that’s why in most movies, Susheel is always chosen for playing such character roles that creates a more immersive and believable world for the audience.

His few works that will release in future are movie Kaagaz 2 and web shows, ‘AK 47’ and ‘Tiwari’.

