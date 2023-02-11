Surgical Wholesale Mart: One-Stop Super Mart For All Medical Devices Needs

New Delhi (India), February 9: The healthcare market in India was valued at US$86 billion in 2016 and is now expected to reach $367 billion by 2023 and $638 billion by 2025 indicating growth by leaps and bounds. With the motive of becoming a one-stop shop for all healthcare-related needs, Surgical Wholesale Mart Private Limited is providing all kinds of medical devices, auxiliaries equipment, furniture and consumables to the healthcare industry since 2016.

Incepted under the guidance of a Jalandhar-based parent company with 60+ years of experience in trading, import & export of medical instruments and equipment, SWM is a leading name in the medical device industry.

As the leading supplier of medical devices, SWM supplies products as per the needs and specifications of clients and keeps a strict eye on the current market trends. The company is headquartered in Delhi with Wholesale Mart in Patna as well.

The Leaders & The Inception Tale

Life is a continuous chain of experiences. Ask Kamal Mahajan who has mastered how to utilise each lesson he has learnt all through his life in SWM. With 35 years of industry-rich experience, Kamal’s fervent leadership is taking the company to infinite heights.

Kamal started working with his father when he was only 17 years old and established his roots in a small town in Punjab. After exploring different aspects of the business world and creating a brand in Punjab, Kamal incepted the first office of SWM in Delhi after 28 years.

Concerned about the difficulties that doctors face as they go to different vendors for different medical products, Kamal came up with a solution. And here we have, Surgical Wholesale Mart which is fulfilling the requirements of all healthcare-related products.

“It gives us immense pride to mention that SWM could help save thousands of precious lives when the pandemic hit the world,” mentions Kamal.

“We are opening a grand Surgical Mart in Dubai in March 2023 to expand our services in the foreign market as well,” adds Raghav Sharma, the Co-Founder and Director of the company.

Carrying with himself 13 years of experience, Raghav helps Kamal in supervising the daily operations of SWM and tracking the company’s development and success.

We plan to open 50 surgical wholesale marts across India by 2024 December Plethora Of Services To Offer

SWM supplies Hospital Furniture, Medical Equipment, Surgical Instruments, Laparoscopy & Endoscopy Equipment & Instruments, Scientific & Lab Equipment, Instruments, Physiotherapy Equipment, Oxygen Pipelines, Hospital Linen, & all kinds of Hospital Goods for turnkey projects.

“We supply our products through recognised distributors all over India (in the states of Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and many more) to Government Hospitals, Private Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Medical Colleges, to name a few.

The Differentiating Factors

In the medical device industry, SWM places itself differently from the rest. And here’s why:

Services are available 24×7

Equipped with product line experts and professionals

Bulk stock is always ready to avoid any delay in service

Products are available at wholesale prices

After-sale service support

Creation of backup for critical care equipment

“Whenever a hospital or a nursing home approaches us to meet their specific requirements, they assign their entire device/consumable/equipment purchase to us, understanding our rate advantage, the products availability, and the quality we offer,” mention Kamal and Raghav.

The Expansion Plan

Surgical Wholesale Mart envisions becoming soup to nuts of all healthcare-related needs.

As Kamal puts it, “In the coming years, SWM will be fulfilling the A2Z needs of small & medium hospitals and nursing homes.”

Raghav further adds, “We want the doctors to be stress-free at the procurement end and focus on their patients. The bigger aim is to save as many lives as possible by delivering top-notch medical equipment on time, thereby eliminating the possibility of any delay in treatment.”

SWM also wishes to emerge as a procurement hub for small shop owners dealing in surgical and medical devices in the years to come.

“A medically equipped world is a dream. We, at SWM, promise to offer infrastructure to support this dream. Doctors Serve Humanity, We Serve Doctors,” iterates Kamal while explaining the fundamental purpose of the company.

