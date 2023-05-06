Surat witnessed grand inauguration of the 50th Diksha Kalyan Mahotsav year of Yugpradhan Acharyashree Mahashramanji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent congratulatory message on the Diksha Mahotsav of Acharyashree

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 5: The 50th Diksha Kalyan Mahotsav of Acharyashree Mahashramanji, the eleventh discipline of the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Dharmasangh, was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the textile and diamond city of Surat on Thursday.

The festival started on Vaishakh Shukla Chaturdashi, which is an important date for Terapanth Dharmasangh as it marks the initiation day of Terapanth Dharmasangh’s current discipline, Acharyashree Mahashramanji. Thousands of people participated in the festival both in-person and through various mediums like Paras channel, YouTube’s Terapanth channel, etc.

The festival was organized at Bhagwan Mahaveer University, where the Chaturvidh Dharmasangh gave their respective presentations in the anniversary of their adorable. The day was also celebrated as Youth Day among the youth of Terapanth. In this context, the youth of Terapanth proclaimed their adjurations for Acharyashree Mahashramanji through various mediums.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a congratulatory message in the context of Acharyashree’s Diksha Kalyan Mahotsav. The congratulatory letter by PM Modi was read in the presence of thousands of devotees by Chief Munishree Mahavir Kumarji.

The festival started with Mangal Mahamantrochar from Acharyashree, followed by presentations from various dignitaries like Mr. Sanjay Surana, President of Acharya Mahashraman Akshay Tritiya Pravas Vyavastha Samiti Surat, Mr. Pankaj Daga, National President of Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, Mr. Sanjay Jain, Chancellor of Bhagwan Mahavir University, Mr. Mansukhlal Sethia, President of Jain Shvetambar Terapanthi Mahasabha, Mr. Surajkaran Dugad, Acharyashree’s brother, and Shri Srichand Dugad.

Terapanth Yuvak Parishad-Surat composed the song. General Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad Mr. Pawan Mandot etc. presented the seminar.

The festival also witnessed soulful presentations by Sadhvi Vrind and Samani Vrind, and a heartfelt sentiment expressed by Muni Yogeshkumarji, Muni Kumarashramanji, and Munishree Uditkumarji. Chief Muni Mahavir Kumarji and Saint Vrind sang the song composed by Chief Munishree. Sadhvipramukhji, Chief Munishree, and Sadhvivaryaji praised the qualities of their idol and dedicated their best wishes on the 50th Deeksha Kalyan Mahotsav of Acharyashree.

In his address, Yugpradhan Acharyashree Mahashramanji spoke about the importance of time in the journey of eternal life, emphasizing the need for equanimity. He mentioned that Vaishakh Shukla Chaturdashi was his initiation day, a day that all character souls have in their own way. He celebrated the completion of 49 years of abstinence option and the cooperation of family members from around the world during his Deeksha. He also mentioned the role his worldly-minded mother played in awakening his sense of disinterest in worldly matters.

Acharyashree stressed the importance of protecting the thirteen rules and maintaining a practice of self-control, while also making an effort to increase the number of Mumukshus in the coming year. He announced that the Maryada Mahotsav of the year 2024 would be held in Vashi-Navi Mumbai, which was met with cheers from the audience.

In his message to the present youth, Acharyashree encouraged the development of consciousness of sacrifice and self-restraint. Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad released a special issue of Yuva Drishti during the event, and 31 Agamas were inaugurated by Jain Vishwa Bharati. The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, sent a congratulatory message in the context of Acharyashree’s Diksha Kalyan Mahotsav.

The event also featured a program of flag transfer as a symbol of change in the system, in which the Jain flag was transferred from the Pravas Vyavastha Samiti Surat to the Acharya Mahashraman Chaturmas Pravas Vyavastha Samiti, Mumbai. The program ended with Acharyashree reciting Mangalpath.

From a religious perspective, this festival was a celebration of the initiation of Acharyashree Mahashramanji into the Terapanth Dharmasangh, and his journey towards non-violence and self-control. The festival provided an opportunity for the devotees to offer their prayers and seek blessings from their deity. It also provided a platform for the youth to express their faith and dedication towards their religion. The festival highlighted the importance of following the thirteen rules and practicing self-control, which are the core principles of Terapanth Dharmasangh.

